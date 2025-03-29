'Indian boxers will not miss any events'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI
March 29, 2025

Boxing

IMAGE: 'We remain committed to protecting the interests of our boxers and ensuring that all National Championships are successfully completed within the next two months'. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh has asserted that boxers will not miss any more tournaments, with national camps set to resume soon and a new coaching setup also to be announced.

Indian boxing was in a state of inexplicable slumber post the Paris Olympics with boxers missing several international competitions, including the Asian Championships, Strandja Memorial and the recent Women's World Championships.

 

While the men's team is in Brazil for the first stage of the World Boxing Cup starting on Sunday, the women boxers missed out due to repeated delays in the National Championships, which concluded only on Thursday.

"Indian boxers will not miss anything at all. The national camps will start very soon. Women are not going to miss any more championships," Singh told reporters on sideline of the final day of the women's National Championship's in Greater Noida on Thursday.

He also also announced that the Youth National Championship will take place next month in Greater Noida, followed by the Junior Nationals in Nainital in May. The sub-junior nationals will be held in Delhi or Goa in June.

"We remain committed to protecting the interests of our boxers and ensuring that all National Championships are successfully completed within the next two months."

Previously, the only way to enter the national camps was by finishing on the podium at the National Championships. However, BFI will now have a new system which will now include boxers from 2 other competitions, including the REC Open Talent Hunt Program, as well.

"Four boxers from National Championships, the 2 REC finalists and in addition to that we are having the Chief of Army Staff Championship for men and yet unnamed championship for women and from those championships also we will pick two boxers.

"We will create a pool from these eight boxers and from that pool we will pick four boxers to represent us in the national camps," Singh said.

Despite delays in the BFI's elections, which are currently stalled due to ongoing court cases, Singh confirmed that the federation will proceed with appointing the new coaching staff to ensure that boxers are not impacted.

"We will continue with our work, continue hosting championships, continue with the process of camps and recruiting people. Whenever there is an election if there is a new team they we are free to take their calls."

Singh also addressed criticism of the federation's previous selection policy, which replaced trials with an assessment system, saying the the federation "will debate it again in a fresh setup".

"Many believe that there needs to be trials. But when there are trials, boxers peak at a time well before the championship and are unable to peak again in time. A year-round evaluation works better and where it is very close, a trial can be held."

Infighting within the BFI overshadowed the women's National Championship. State units opposed to Singh's re-election boycotted the event.

But Singh asserted that the boxers would not suffer due to this political turmoil.

"We will do our very best because it's not their fault the fact that they became victim of this politics. I will do everything in my power to ensure that they get an opportunity in other championships that they have a chance to come back," he said.

Source: PTI
