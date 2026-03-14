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India's Elite Boxers Prepare for Asian Championships in Mongolia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 14, 2026 20:59 IST

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India's top boxers are honing their skills in Mongolia at an intensive training camp, gearing up for the Asian Boxing Championships where qualification for the Asian and Commonwealth Games is at stake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BFI

Photograph: Kind courtesy BFI

Key Points

  • India's elite boxers have arrived in Mongolia for a training camp before the Asian Boxing Championships.
  • The contingent includes prominent boxers such as Nikhat Zareen and Jaismine, preparing for the continental championships.
  • Winners at the Asian Boxing Championships will secure direct qualification for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.
  • A second batch of athletes will join the camp to enhance training and sparring opportunities.

The first batch of India's elite male and female boxers arrived in Mongolia for an intensive training camp ahead of the Asian Boxing Championships, scheduled to begin later this month.

The contingent, comprising Preeti (54kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Deepak (70kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Jaismine (57kg) and Nikhat Zareen (51kg), along with members of the support staff, will now begin their acclimatisation routine ahead of the continental championships, scheduled to be held from March 28 to April 11.

 

The contingent will train alongside participants from other countries as they gear up for the crucial event, which will see the winners secure direct qualification for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games later this year.

The second batch of athletes and support staff is scheduled to depart for Mongolia on March 15.

Enhanced Training and Sparring

Along with the main contingent, the second-ranked boxers in the Olympic weight categories and the first-ranked boxers in the non-Olympic weight categories have also joined the camp to provide quality sparring and strengthen the team's preparations.

They will train with the squad during the build-up phase and are scheduled to return to India on March 28.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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