HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Indian boxers target LA28 after medal haul at Worlds

Indian boxers target LA28 after medal haul at Worlds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 16, 2025 13:52 IST

x

Jaismine Lamboria won the gold medal at the World Championships in the 57kg category in Liverpool on Sunday

IMAGE: Jaismine Lamboria won the gold medal at the World Championships in the 57kg category in Liverpool on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics less than three years away, star Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria said on Tuesday she will now channelise her energy to be ready for the quadrennial showpiece following her gold-winning performance at the World Championship in Liverpool recently.

 

Jaismine, who outclassed Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta in the 57kg summit clash to end her long wait for a medal, arrived in New Delhi along with teammate and gold medallist Minakshi Hooda, Nikhat Zareen, Nupur Sheoran among others following Indian women boxers' best-ever world championship campaign on foreign soil.

"It feels good and winning a gold medal in itself is a matter of immense happiness. My coaches have helped me a lot in improving my game. I am feeling very good," said 24-year-old Jaismine, who achieved success in her third attempt at the Worlds.

"I missed out on medals twice, but now I have made a comeback with a gold, so it feels very satisfying. Yes, the training will be directed towards that (Olympic glory), and my coaches will work accordingly on my technical training," added the great granddaughter of legendary Indian boxer and two-time Asian Games gold medallist Hawa Singh.

Her coach Sandeep Lamboria expressed confidence in a medal-winning performance from Jaismine in LA28.

"It (performance) was amazing. Our main target is the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. She is the only girl who has won a medal in the Olympic weight category. She is going to rock in 2028," he added.

Debutant Minakshi, who out-punched Paris Olympics bronze medallist Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the 48kg final, for gold at the Worlds said she had set her sights on the World Cup in India in November.

"The World Cup will be held in India in November, and I want to win a gold medal there as well to make a name for the country. No one is perfect, and I will have to work on my skills and train hard. You learn a lot from defeats.

"After winning, you are happy for a couple of days, but you learn a lot from defeats. This was my first World Championship. I am very happy," said Minakshi.

Nupur, who bagged silver in Liverpool, said India winning four medals, including two gold, a silver and a bronze, had given the team the confidence of a far better showing in the World Cup.

"We had a good experience there. India was ranked third overall. We won four medals. Now, India will host the World Cup in November, and we will try to win as many medals as we can for the country.

"We've seen each other's struggles. When they (teammates) get success, it feels like personal success," said Nupur.

Pooja Rani (80kg), who signed off with bronze, said she was overwhelmed by the respect the contingent received at the airport.

"So many people have come to receive us. We have received so much respect. This was my fourth world championship. I have gotten my medal for the first time. I am feeling very good. We will do better in the future."

Ace Indian boxer and two-time Worlds gold medallist Nikhat Zareen said she would continue to work hard despite the disappointment of missing a medal.

"My mantra has always been to work hard, no matter what challenges come my way. In this World Championship, I lost the quarterfinal against the number one boxer from Turkey. I have no regrets.

"I know my preparation was not up to the mark, but I am satisfied with my performance. World Championships come every year. I don't want to be disappointed and feel sad about it. No worries. I will come back stronger. I will work hard," said Nikhat.

"My only goal is to win an Olympic medal in LA. I have to keep myself confident. Paris has gone. My next target is LA," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Golden homecoming for Jaismine after world triumph
Golden homecoming for Jaismine after world triumph
Promote Sanju! Fans Tell Gambhir
Promote Sanju! Fans Tell Gambhir
SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters
SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters
Vaishali beats confidence slump to win Grand Swiss
Vaishali beats confidence slump to win Grand Swiss
ED summons Yuvraj, Uthappa in money laundering case
ED summons Yuvraj, Uthappa in money laundering case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 11 Fastest Trains

webstory image 2

Recipe: Corn Cheese Mushroom Quesadillas

webstory image 3

The Top 5 OTT Actors

VIDEOS

Kajol, Twinkle Reveal Why They Are Hosting Talk Show 'Two Much'5:58

Kajol, Twinkle Reveal Why They Are Hosting Talk Show 'Two...

Teamwork and communication key lessons: Sunita Williams on her experience during Expedition 722:14

Teamwork and communication key lessons: Sunita Williams...

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's Whisper2:59

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV