Indian Boxers Dominate At Asian U15 & U17 Championships

India's young boxing talents are making waves at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, demonstrating their skills with a series of impressive wins.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian U-17 boys secure victories against Turkmenistan and Tajikistan at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Khushi Rana delivers a dominant performance in the U-15 girls' quarterfinals, winning by RSC.

Hanshika Attri secures a convincing victory in the U-15 girls' quarterfinals.

Samir Bohra registers a convincing win in the U-15 boys' preliminary round.

India's young boxers continued to dominate at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 with a series of strong performances here on Monday.

In the U-17 boys' competition, Yadav Yash (50kg) secured a commanding 5:0 victory over Turkmenistan's Suleyman Ahmedov, while Karuna Albertson Kom (60kg) impressed with a 4:1 win against Tajikistan's Ali Nazarov.

Gopal Rameshwar Ganeshe (52kg) was involved in a closely fought contest but went down narrowly 2:3 against Tajikistan's Nazarov Damir. Mishra Prashant (57kg) faced a tough opponent in China's Tangjie Liu and lost 0:5.

U-15 Girls Shine in Quarterfinals

In the U-15 girls' quarterfinals, Khushi Rana (49kg) delivered a dominant performance, winning by RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam's Thi Ngoc Truc Nguyen, while Hanshika Attri (46kg) secured a convincing 5:0 victory over Uzbekistan's Visola Bakhtiyorova.

Nitya Pandey (55kg) put up a strong fight but was defeated by Kazakhstan's Aruna Shalman.

U-15 Boys' Preliminary Round

Among the U-15 boys, Samir Bohra (43kg) registered a convincing 5:0 victory over Chinese Taipei's Hao-Ting Chang in the preliminary round.

With a mix of commanding wins and closely contested bouts, the Indian contingent continues to showcase promising talent across age groups, as the tournament progresses in Tashkent.