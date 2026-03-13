India Assured of Five Medals at World Boxing Futures Cup

India celebrates as five talented boxers secure their spots in the semifinals of the World Boxing Futures Cup, guaranteeing a haul of medals and showcasing the nation's strength in the sport.

Key Points Five Indian boxers, including Gunjan and Joyshree Devi, have guaranteed medals at the World Boxing Futures Cup by reaching the semifinals.

Gunjan secured a unanimous decision victory, while Joyshree Devi won by RSC in the first round, showcasing India's strong performance.

Ambekar Meetei progressed with a 4-1 victory, further solidifying India's presence in the men's categories.

Chandrika Pujari and Radhamani Longjam added to India's medal tally with dominant wins in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Five Indian boxers assured themselves of podium finishes at the World Boxing Futures Cup after a series of impressive quarterfinals wins here on Friday.

India's medal hopes were strengthened with victories from Gunjan (48kg), Joyshree Devi (54kg), Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Chandrika Pujari (51kg) and Radhamani Longjam (57kg), all of whom advanced to the semifinals, thereby assuring the country five medals at the tournament.

Quarterfinal Highlights

In the morning session, Gunjan secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Azerbaijan's Gular Huseynova, while Joyshree Devi produced a dominant display to defeat Japan's Yura Kanemaru by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round.

Ambekar Meetei also progressed with a 4-1 victory over Japan's Akira Uekubo in the men's 50kg category.

The evening session saw two more Indian boxers advance, with Chandrika Pujari (51kg) defeating Spain's Andrea Buelga Garcia by RSC in the second round, while Radhamani Longjam (57kg) registered a 4-1 win over England's Siobhan Haley.

Meanwhile, Sahil Duhan (60kg) went down 1-4 to France's David Harutyunyan in his last eight bout.