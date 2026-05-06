HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Boxers Secure 27 Medals At Asian Youth Championships

Indian Boxers Secure 27 Medals At Asian Youth Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 20:33 IST

x

Indian boxers are set to make history at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships, securing an impressive 27 medals and showcasing their dominance in youth boxing.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Indian boxers guaranteed 27 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships.
  • The U-15 girls' team secured 14 out of 15 possible medals at the championships.
  • The U-15 boys' team confirmed 13 out of 15 medals, showcasing India's strength in youth boxing.
  • Several Indian boxers won their bouts via RSC (Referee Stops Contest), demonstrating their dominance.
  • Indian boxers displayed both aggressive tactics and tactical brilliance to secure victories.

Indian boxers were assured of 27 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships here on Wednesday.

The U-15 girls' contingent secured 14 out of 15 possible medals, while the U-15 boys nearly matched the feat by confirming 13 out of 15 medals, setting the stage for a historic show for the country.

 

India's Dominance in Youth Boxing

Following this massive medal confirmation, the Indian boys delivered another day of ruthless performances, marked by a flurry of RSC (Referee Stops Contest) victories.

Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) and Parshant (49kg) led the aggressive charge, both stopping their respective UAE opponents, Mohammed Albannai and Mayed Alyammahi, via RSC in the very first round.

Key Victories and Performances

Nitin (40kg) and Harshvardhan Jeena (55kg) further displayed India's attacking prowess, securing second-round RSC wins over Kazakhstan's Sayat Mengdibay and Tajikistan's Muhammad Fozilov, respectively.

In the closely-contested bouts, Yash Kumar (33kg) and Rohit Pothina (35kg) navigated tough opponents with tactical brilliance to secure hard-fought 4:1 split decision victories against Tajikistan's Rasuljon Karimov and Mongolia's Temuulen Munkhbayar.

Unanimous Decisions and Outstanding Performances

The squad also registered a series of flawless unanimous decisions.

Samir Bohra (43kg) outclassed Thailand's Chutinan Yaram and Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) delivered a similarly convincing 5:0 win over Mongolia's Munkh-ochir Ganzorig.

Mohd Yasser (58kg) impressed the judges to secure a 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan's Meiirlan Beissekhan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian Boxers Dominate At Asian U15 & U17 Championships
Indian Boxers Dominate At Asian U15 & U17 Championships
Indian Youngsters Dominate At Asian Boxing U15 And U17 Championships
Indian Youngsters Dominate At Asian Boxing U15 And U17 Championships
Five Indians cruise into Asian Jr Boxing semis
Five Indians cruise into Asian Jr Boxing semis
Indian Boxers Shine At Asian U17 Championships
Indian Boxers Shine At Asian U17 Championships
Three Indians in Asian junior boxing final
Three Indians in Asian junior boxing final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

VIDEOS

Assam CM Himanta Sarma tenders his resignation at governor house1:24

Assam CM Himanta Sarma tenders his resignation at...

WATCH: Morning visuals emerge from Khassa cantonment after late-night blast0:53

WATCH: Morning visuals emerge from Khassa cantonment...

India Continues Controlled Water Release to Pakistan from Salal Dam1:02

India Continues Controlled Water Release to Pakistan from...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO