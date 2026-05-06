Indian Boxers Secure 27 Medals At Asian Youth Championships

Indian boxers are set to make history at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships, securing an impressive 27 medals and showcasing their dominance in youth boxing.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian boxers guaranteed 27 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships.

The U-15 girls' team secured 14 out of 15 possible medals at the championships.

The U-15 boys' team confirmed 13 out of 15 medals, showcasing India's strength in youth boxing.

Several Indian boxers won their bouts via RSC (Referee Stops Contest), demonstrating their dominance.

Indian boxers displayed both aggressive tactics and tactical brilliance to secure victories.

Indian boxers were assured of 27 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships here on Wednesday.

The U-15 girls' contingent secured 14 out of 15 possible medals, while the U-15 boys nearly matched the feat by confirming 13 out of 15 medals, setting the stage for a historic show for the country.

India's Dominance in Youth Boxing

Following this massive medal confirmation, the Indian boys delivered another day of ruthless performances, marked by a flurry of RSC (Referee Stops Contest) victories.

Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) and Parshant (49kg) led the aggressive charge, both stopping their respective UAE opponents, Mohammed Albannai and Mayed Alyammahi, via RSC in the very first round.

Key Victories and Performances

Nitin (40kg) and Harshvardhan Jeena (55kg) further displayed India's attacking prowess, securing second-round RSC wins over Kazakhstan's Sayat Mengdibay and Tajikistan's Muhammad Fozilov, respectively.

In the closely-contested bouts, Yash Kumar (33kg) and Rohit Pothina (35kg) navigated tough opponents with tactical brilliance to secure hard-fought 4:1 split decision victories against Tajikistan's Rasuljon Karimov and Mongolia's Temuulen Munkhbayar.

Unanimous Decisions and Outstanding Performances

The squad also registered a series of flawless unanimous decisions.

Samir Bohra (43kg) outclassed Thailand's Chutinan Yaram and Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) delivered a similarly convincing 5:0 win over Mongolia's Munkh-ochir Ganzorig.

Mohd Yasser (58kg) impressed the judges to secure a 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan's Meiirlan Beissekhan.