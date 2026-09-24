Indian Boxers Suffer Pre-Quarterfinal Exits At Asian Games

Indian boxers Sakshi Chaudhary and Sumit faced early exits in their respective categories at the Asian Games, with Chaudhary losing a close bout and Sumit retiring due to injury.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary was eliminated from the Asian Games women's 51kg category.

Sakshi Chaudhary lost her pre-quarterfinal bout 2-3 to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova.

Fellow Indian boxer Sumit also exited the men's 70kg category due to a knee injury.

Sumit was leading his pre-quarterfinal bout before sustaining the injury in the third round.

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary bowed out of the Asian Games following a 2-3 pre-quarterfinal loss to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the women's 51kg category here on Thursday. The 26-year-old from Haryana, who won gold in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, struggled to connect her punches as Balkibekova stayed ahead across all three rounds to secure her place in the quarterfinals.

Sakshi attempted combinations but the Kazakh boxer used her right hook effectively and appeared to have the edge, leading 3-2 after the opening round. The second round began at an aggressive pace with Sakshi showing greater urgency and looking to land clean punches. However, Balkibekova continued to stay ahead, again taking the round 3-2 on the strength of her right-hand blows.

Challenges For Indian Boxers

Trailing on the scorecards, Sakshi could not turn the bout around in the final round and bowed out of the competition.

Earlier, Sumit suffered a heartbreak as he was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan following an injury. The 23-year-old from Haryana was leading after the first two rounds but seemed to suffer a knee injury after coping a punch and falling awkwardly in the third round. The referee stopped the contest, handing the win to his opponent.

Sumit had beaten Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri 5-0 in his opening bout.

Parveen will take on Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in women's 65kg round of 16 late in the day.