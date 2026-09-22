Sakshi Chaudhary Upsets Paris Olympics Medallist At Asian Games

Indian boxers Sakshi Chaudhary and Jadumani Singh have made a remarkable start at the Asian Games, securing their spots in the pre-quarterfinals with impressive victories, including a significant upset by Chaudhary over an Olympic medallist.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) defeated Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Aira Villegas 5-0 to reach the pre-quarterfinals.

Jadumani Singh (55kg) also advanced to the last-16 stage with a dominant 5-0 victory over Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa.

Sakshi, a former junior and youth world champion, will face reigning world champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan in the next round.

Jadumani Singh is set to compete against Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the round of 16.

Both Indian boxers showcased strong performances, controlling their respective bouts with effective techniques and movement.

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) pulled off an upset by out-punching Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Aira Villegas to storm into the pre-quarterfinals, while Jadumani Singh (55kg) also advanced to the last-16 stage of the Asian Games here on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Bhiwani boxer used her height and long reach to keep the Filipino at bay and notch a convincing 5-0 win. Jadumani also began his campaign with a dominant 5-0 victory over Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa to move into the round of 16, where Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Carlo Paalam of the Philippines awaits him.

Sakshi Chaudhary's Dominant Performance

After a cagey start from both boxers, Sakshi used her jab effectively to control the proceedings throughout the round-of-32 bout. She upped the tempo in the second round, unleashing a flurry of punches as Villegas struggled to cope with her pace and movement. The Filipina southpaw landed a couple of stinging left hooks on the counter and threw a flurry of punches in the final round, but it was too little too late as all five judges awarded Sakshi a perfect 10 in every round. Sakshi's win continues her impressive run in the 51kg category. She moved down from 54kg in May and defeated two-time world champion and previous edition's bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen in the selection trial. A former junior and youth world champion, Sakshi went on to win gold at the Commonwealth Games last month. She has another uphill task as she takes on reigning world champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan in the round of 16.

Jadumani Singh Overwhelms Opponent

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Jadumani relied on his trademark high-voltage, fast-paced boxing to brush aside Thapa. The two traded punches, but Jadumani's blows were cleaner and more accurate as he combined effective combinations with sharp counters and repeatedly evaded Thapa's attacks. He dictated the proceedings with his movement around the ring, forcing Thapa on the back foot. One of Jadumani's left hooks landed flush in the third round, prompting the referee to give Thapa a standing count.