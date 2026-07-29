World No 5 Sachin Siwach closes in on CWG boxing gold

Indian boxing talent shines at the Commonwealth Games as Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, and Sachin Siwach power into the semifinals, securing at least three bronze medals for the nation.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Indian boxers Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, and Sachin Siwach have reached the Commonwealth Games semifinals.

Each boxer has now guaranteed India at least a bronze medal in their respective categories.

Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) secured dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victories.

Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) fought hard for a 3-1 win against New Zealand's Morgan Henderson.

The victories highlight India's strong performance in boxing at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Sachin Siwach continued India's impressive run in the boxing ring, storming into their respective semifinals with contrasting victories at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday.

While Sakshi (51kg) defeated Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers 5-0, Arundhati (70kg) had to work hard for her 3-1 win against New Zealand's Morgan Henderson to assure themselves of at least a bronze medal.

Former world youth champion Siwach also assured himself of at least a bronze after storming into the men's 60kg semifinals. The world No. 5 Indian outclassed Botswana's Treasure Moremi 5-0 by unanimous decision, producing a composed performance and winning convincingly on all five judges' scorecards.

Sakshi Chaudhary's Dominant Performance

Making full use of her height and reach advantage, Sakshi, who has moved down from the 54kg weight class, dictated the contest from the opening bell, keeping Fryers at bay with crisp, accurate jabs and well-timed straight punches. "Her strategy was to fight from close range and she kept clinching. Mine was to box from long range which is my forte," Sakshi told PTI after the bout.

Strategic Boxing And Control

The Irish boxer tried to unsettle Sakshi with constant aggression, throwing punches in volume, but the Indian remained composed, slipping and evading most of the attacks before responding with cleaner, more effective combinations.

The bout featured frequent clinches as both boxers got tangled at close quarters, even tumbling to the canvas during one exchange in round 2. But Sakshi never lost control of the contest.

Despite Fryers' relentless pressure, Sakshi controlled the distance brilliantly, using her superior footwork and ringcraft to dictate the pace from start to finish and seal a comfortable victory.