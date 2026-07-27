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Siwach, Ankush One Win Away From Commonwealth Games Medals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 27, 2026 18:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxing talents Sachin Siwach and Ankush have powered into the Commonwealth Games quarterfinals, bringing them one step closer to securing prestigious medals for the nation.

Key Points

  • Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach progressed to the men's 60kg boxing quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Rising youngster Ankush also secured a spot in the men's 80kg boxing quarterfinals at his debut Games.
  • Sachin Siwach defeated England's William Hewitt 4-1, showcasing a composed performance.
  • Ankush secured a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Jan Zalaan of Antigua and Barbuda.
  • Both Indian boxers are now just one win away from guaranteeing a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach and rising youngster Ankush advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's 60kg and 80kg boxing competition respectively at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Indian Boxers Eye Commonwealth Games Medals

The 26-year-old Sachin produced a composed performance to beat England's William Hewitt 4-1, winning four of the five judges' scorecards. Judges 1, 2, 3 and 5 awarded Sachin a 29-27 victory, while Judge 4 favoured Hewitt with a 29-27 scoreline. Sachin dominated the contest with consistent scoring across the three rounds. He won the first two rounds on four judges' cards before securing the overall verdict despite one judge scoring the bout in Hewitt's favour. The Indian then sealed the win despite a point deduction in the final round. The victory puts Sachin one win away from a CWG medal as he next faces Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the quarters. Moremi defeated Lesotho's Toka Litabe in another last-16 contest by a 3-2 split decision.

 

Ankush won a one-sided round of 16 bout against Jan Zalaan of Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 in a unanimous decision by the five judges to make it to the last-eight stage. The 20-year-old Haryana boxer is also one win away from a medal in his debut Games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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