Siwach, Ankush, Chaudhary shine at Commonwealth Games boxing

Discover how Indian boxing talents Sachin Siwach, Ankush, and Sakshi Chaudhary have powered their way into the Commonwealth Games quarterfinals, bringing them closer to securing medals for the nation.

IMAGE: Sakshi registered an easy win over Lethabo Modukanele of Botswana to enter the 51kg category quarterfinals. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian boxers Sachin Siwach, Ankush, and Sakshi Chaudhary have all reached the quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games.

Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach defeated England's William Hewitt 4-1 in the men's 60kg category.

Rising youngster Ankush secured a unanimous 5-0 victory in the men's 80kg class against Jan Zalaan.

Former world youth and junior champion Sakshi Chaudhary won her 51kg bout with a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

All three boxers are now just one win away from guaranteeing a medal for India at the Games.

The Indian trio of Sachin Siwach, Ankush and Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective categories in the boxing competition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday.

Former world youth champion Sachin produced a composed performance to beat England's William Hewitt 4-1 in the men's 60kg class, winning four of the five judges' scorecards.

Judges 1, 2, 3 and 5 awarded the 26-year-old Sachin a 29-27 victory, while Judge 4 favoured Hewitt with a 29-27 scoreline. Sachin dominated the contest with consistent scoring across the three rounds.

He won the first two rounds on four judges' cards before securing the overall verdict despite one judge scoring the bout in Hewitt's favour. The Indian then sealed the win despite a point deduction in the final round.

Sachin Siwach's Dominant Performance

The victory puts Sachin one win away from a CWG medal as he next faces Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the quarters. Moremi defeated Lesotho's Toka Litabe in another last-16 contest by a 3-2 split decision.

Rising youngster Ankush also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's 80kg competition.

He won a one-sided round of 16 bout against Jan Zalaan of Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 in a unanimous decision by the five judges to make it to the last-eight stage.

The 20-year-old Haryana boxer is also one win away from a medal in his debut Games. He faces Jade Micock of Seychelles in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Ankush And Sakshi Chaudhary Secure Quarterfinal Berths

Sakshi, a former world youth and junior champion, won her 51kg round of 16 bout against Lethabo Modukanele of Botswana in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

She faces Caitlin Fryers of Northern Ireland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.