Indian Boxers Advance To Quarterfinals At Commonwealth Games

Indian boxing talent shines at the Commonwealth Games as Sachin Siwach, Ankush, and Sakshi Chaudhary secure their spots in the quarterfinals, bringing India closer to potential medals.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian boxers Sachin Siwach, Ankush, and Sakshi Chaudhary have all progressed to the quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games.

Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach defeated England's William Hewitt 4-1 in the men's 60kg class.

Rising youngster Ankush secured a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory in the men's 80kg competition.

Former world youth and junior champion Sakshi Chaudhary won her 51kg bout with a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Sumit, another Indian boxer, narrowly lost his men's 70kg round of 16 bout by a 1-4 split decision.

The Indian trio of Sachin Siwach, Ankush and Sakshi Chaudhary advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective categories in the boxing competition of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday. Sumit, however, lost a tight men's 70kg round of 16 bout to Northern Ireland's Jon McConnell by 1-4 split decision.

Sachin Siwach's Dominant Performance

Earlier, former world youth champion Sachin produced a composed performance to beat England's William Hewitt 4-1 in the men's 60kg class, winning four of the five judges' scorecards. Judges 1, 2, 3 and 5 awarded the 26-year-old Sachin a 29-27 victory, while Judge 4 favoured Hewitt with a 29-27 scoreline. Sachin dominated the contest with consistent scoring across the three rounds. He won the first two rounds on four judges' cards before securing the overall verdict despite one judge scoring the bout in Hewitt's favour. The Indian then sealed the win despite a point deduction in the final round.

The victory puts Sachin one win away from a CWG medal as he next faces Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the quarters. Moremi defeated Lesotho's Toka Litabe in another last-16 contest by a 3-2 split decision.

Ankush And Sakshi Also Advance

Rising youngster Ankush also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's 80kg competition. He won a one-sided round of 16 bout against Jan Zalaan of Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 in a unanimous decision by the five judges to make it to the last-eight stage. The 20-year-old Haryana boxer is also one win away from a medal in his debut Games. He faces Jade Micock of Seychelles in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Sakshi, a former world youth and junior champion, won her 51kg round of 16 bout against Lethabo Modukanele of Botswana in a unanimous 5-0 verdict. She faces Caitlin Fryers of Northern Ireland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Sumit's Narrow Defeat

In the day's last bout featuring an Indian boxer, Sumit started the opening round aggressively from the red corner, successfully landing sharp punches to take a 3-2 lead. McConnell then fought back in the subsequent rounds and prevailed in the close finish through countback rule.