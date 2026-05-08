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Indian Boxers Advance To Semifinals At Asian U17 Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 08, 2026 21:56 IST

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Five Indian boxers are celebrating their advancement to the semifinals of the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent after delivering dominating performances in their quarterfinal matches.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Five Indian boxers progressed to the semifinals of the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent.
  • Yash Yadav (50kg) secured a 4:1 victory against Kubanychbek Bolushov of Kyrgyzstan.
  • Nivesh Pal (54kg) registered a unanimous win against Shingen Kanai of Japan.
  • Naman Kumar (70kg) defeated Ruzibek Miravotov of Tajikistan with a 5-0 decision.
  • Lakshay Phogat (75kg) secured a 5-0 victory over Cheng-En Li of Chinese Taipei.

Five Indian boxers progressed to the semifinals of the Asian U17 Boxing Championships with dominating wins here on Friday.

Indian Boxers Dominate Quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals, Yash Yadav (50kg) secured a hard-fought 4:1 victory over Kubanychbek Bolushov of Kyrgyzstan. Nivesh Pal (54kg) continued the dominance, registering a unanimous win against Shingen Kanai of Japan to book his place in the semifinals.

 

In the 70kg category, Naman Kumar produced a commanding performance, defeating Ruzibek Miravotov of Tajikistan with a 5-0 decision.

Lakshay Phogat Advances

Lakshay Phogat (75kg) also impressed, securing a clinical 5-0 victory over Cheng-En Li of Chinese Taipei to progress to the last four.

Other Results

In other results, Karung Albertson (60kg) went down 0-5 against Emir Mukhit of Kazakhstan, Ranveer (66kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat against Islam Suleimanogly of Kazakhstan, while Siddhant (+80kg) lost 0-5 to Sabyrzhan Sagym of Kazakhstan, ending their campaigns.

With four more medals confirmed today, India's total tally in the U-17 boys category now stands at five.

The Indian contingent will look to build on this momentum and push for top podium finishes in the semifinal stage.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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