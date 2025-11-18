HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Indian boxers punch above weight at World Cup Finals

Indian boxers punch above weight at World Cup Finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 22:56 IST

x

Preeti Pawar

IMAGE: India's Preeti Pawar reached the final in the 54kg category with a comfortable win over Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei at the World Boxing Cup Finals, in Greater Noida on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Rising Indian boxer Preeti Pawar stunned Olympic medallist and three-time world champion Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei, while Arundhati Choudhary and Parveen Hooda marked successful international returns with contrasting wins to enter the gold medal bouts of the World Boxing Cup Finals, in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Minakshi Hooda (48kg), Nupur (+80kg), Ankush Phangal (80kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg) also advanced to the finals in their respective weight categories.

The talented Preeti (54kg) refused to let the experienced Huang find rhythm, cutting off angles and denying the reigning world champion any momentum en route to a commanding 4-0 win.

"I knew she is a world champion, but to become a world champion, you must beat a world champion. That was my mindset going into the bout -- that I have to give my 100 percent and win in front of the home crowd," Preeti said.

Former world youth champion Arundhati, returning after a one-and-a-half-year international hiatus due to a wrist injury, showed no signs of rust. She registered a resounding third-round RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win over World Cup medallist Leonie Müller of Germany in the 70kg semifinals.

She dominated the first two rounds with clean aggression, dropped the German once in the second round and knocked her down again in the third to seal a clinical win.

"I was nervous to begin with because my last international experience was a loss in the Paris (2024 Olympics) qualifiers before I underwent wrist surgery. But I told myself, ‘This is what I've been waiting for,' and now I'm back," she said.

World Championship bronze medallist Parveen, competing in her first international event since the 2023 Asian Games, scraped through with a narrow 3-2 win over Poland's world silver medallist Rygielska Aneta Elzbieta in the 60kg event. Parveen had served a ban for three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

"I didn't just win the bout, I won back my confidence. She is a world silver medallist, so there was pressure. I had no support and it was hard for me,” Parveen said.

 

Reigning world champion Minakshi continued her strong run, earning a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Korea's Bak Cho-rong. She controlled the contest throughout, never allowing her opponent a foothold.

Ankush added another dominant 5-0 win, overwhelming Australia's Marlon Sevehon with his pace and pressure, while Nupur (+80kg) maintained India's momentum with a similar-margin victory over Ukraine's Mariia Lovchynska.

Naveen Kumar (90kg) and Saweety (75kg) settled for bronze medals after losing their semifinals. Naveen was beaten 0-5 by England's Okoh Isaac.

Competing directly in the semifinals, Saweety, stepping in for the absent Lovlina Borgohain in the 75kg category, looked out of sorts and was comprehensively defeated by Australia's Emma Sue Greentree.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Guwahati Test: Who Will Replace Gill?
Guwahati Test: Who Will Replace Gill?
'Cannot win everyday': Star shooter Manu Bhaker admits
'Cannot win everyday': Star shooter Manu Bhaker admits
Indian football's slump continues with Bangla defeat
Indian football's slump continues with Bangla defeat
Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Gopal spins K'taka to big win
Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Gopal spins K'taka to big win
'No one questioned pitches when India were winning'
'No one questioned pitches when India were winning'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation underway, relief announced for affected families2:26

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation...

Delhi pollution not from Punjab, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wind direction makes it impossible2:52

Delhi pollution not from Punjab, says Punjab CM Bhagwant...

IND-US Economic Summit US softens stand on India claims IACC former Prez on US Tariffs2:30

IND-US Economic Summit US softens stand on India claims...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO