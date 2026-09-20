Asian Games: Indian boxers handed tricky draws

Indian boxers are set for a formidable challenge at the Asian Games, with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and other top athletes facing tough draws and strong international competition, all vying for crucial World Championships qualification.

IMAGE: Commonwealth gold medallist Sakshi Chaudhary faces a tough opener against Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aira Villegas of the Philippines. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian boxers, including Lovlina Borgohain, face challenging draws at the Asian Games.

The Asian Games competition is significantly tougher than the recent Commonwealth Games.

Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from a medal in the 75kg category.

Indian boxers were handed challenging draws on Sunday even as Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal begin their campaigns in the quarter-finals at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

The record-breaking performance at the recent Commonwealth Games has raised expectations around the Indian contingent, but the challenge at the Asian Games is a lot tougher.

The Asian Games features six men's and five women's weight categories. India had won four medals, including one silver and three bronze, in the previous edition.

Challenging Draws For Indian Boxers At Asian Games

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina, who won silver in the 2023 edition, is one win away from a medal in the 75kg category, which features only eight boxers.

She opens the campaign against South Korea's Suyeon Seong and could then face reigning 70kg World champion Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan's World bronze medallist Aziza Zokirova in the semi-final.

Key Women Boxers And Their Opponents

CWG gold medallist Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) faces a tough opener against Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aira Villegas of the Philippines.

While Reigning Asian Championships gold medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg) has a first-round bye and is expected to face North Korea's Pang Chol-mi, the defending Asian Games champion, Olympic bronze medallist and two-time world champion.

Priya Ghanghas (60kg), also an Asian Championships gold medallist this year, opens against South Korea's Oh Yeonji, a two-time world bronze medallist, former Asian Games champion and three-time Asian champion.

World Championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (65kg), who was stripped of her medal from the previous edition after being suspended, starts against Tajikistan's Hozimova in the round of 16.

She could then face Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova, a silver medallist at both the World Championships organised by World Boxing and the IBA last year.

Indian Men Boxers Face Tough Road

Among the men, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Jadumani Singh (55kg) opens against Nepal's Chandra Thapa and could face Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the pre-quarterfinals.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sachin Siwach (60kg) has a first-round bye and could face World Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Abu Jajeh of Jordan in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sumit Kundu (75kg) will be the first Indian boxer in the ring on Monday and could face 20-year-old reigning world champion Torekhan Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ankush Panghal (80kg) is likely to run into reigning 75kg world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev in the semi-finals.

Narender (+90kg), the only Indian male boxer to win a medal at the previous edition, has a first-round bye and opens against Thailand's Adthapong Saengtep in the quarter-finals. He could then run into reigning world champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the semis.

Under the Boxing Federation of India's selection policy, Asian Games medallists will directly qualify for next year's World Championships in Kazakhstan, which will be the first Olympic qualifying event ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

It gives the Indian boxers an added motivation to strive for the podium in Nagoya.

Squads

Women: Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghabghas (60kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men: Jadumani Singh (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Sumit Kundu (70kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), Narender Berwal (+90kg).