Multinational Camp Boosts India's Asian Games Boxing Hopes

Indian boxers are rigorously preparing for the upcoming Asian Games through a multinational training camp in Patiala and a subsequent stint in Japan, aiming to secure medals against formidable international competition.

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Key Points Indian boxers are participating in a multinational training camp in Patiala, featuring athletes from Iran and the Dominican Republic, including Paris Olympics bronze medallists.

The team will proceed to Nagoya, Japan, for a final preparatory camp before the Asian Games, which commence on September 19.

Despite a strong performance at the recent Commonwealth Games, Indian pugilists anticipate a significantly tougher challenge at the Asian Games against powerhouses like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The Indian team's performance at the Asian Championships, where they secured 16 medals and finished second overall, serves as a realistic indicator of their potential.

Indian boxers are sharpening their skills at a multinational camp at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports here ahead of this month's Asian Games, before leaving for a preparatory stint in Nagoya, Japan, on September 8. The camp features boxers from Iran and the Dominican Republic, including Paris Olympics bronze medallists Junior Alcantara (51kg) and Cristian Pinales (80kg).

The national campers, that also include the second-ranked boxers, will then leave for a training camp in Nagoya Japan, starting September 9. Following the stint, the Asian Games-bound squad will move directly to the team hotel for continental event, while the remaining boxers will return to India.

Intensive Training For Asian Games

"We are training hard for the Asian Games. The competition will be quite hard there. But the preparation is going well," Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sachin Siwach told PTI. The Asian Games begin on September 19. The Indian boxing team enters the final stretch of preparation on the back of an exceptional campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games last month, when they returned with a record-breaking haul of 10 medals, including seven golds.

Facing Stiffer Competition

However, the field at the Asian Games promises a much stiffer challenge, with Indian pugilists set to go toe-to-toe with traditional powerhouse countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. "Asian Games will be tough. At the Paris Olympics Kazakhs took home five gold medals, while Kazakhstan boxers won 3," a coach in the camp said. To put things into context, boxers from Uzbekistan dominated the Paris Olympics with five gold medals, while Kazakhstan claimed three medals.

A realistic marker for the team's prospects remains the recent Asian Championships, which featured a similar competitive field. The Indian contingent delivered a strong performance there, finishing second overall on the medal table with 16 medals, comprising five gold, three silver, and eight bronze.