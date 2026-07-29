India's CWG Medal Count Rises With Boxing, Athletics Success

Indian athletes are making a significant impact at the Commonwealth Games, with boxers assuring a record nine medals and several track and field stars advancing to crucial finals and semifinals.

IMAGE: India's Narender booked his place in the men's 90+kg boxing semifinals with a win over Michael Seko of Samoa. Photograph: SAI Sports/X

Key Points Indian boxers have guaranteed at least nine bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games, surpassing the previous edition's total.

Five additional boxers, including Narender Berwal and Sakshi Chaudhary, advanced to the semifinals, joining four others.

Shot putters Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill successfully qualified for the final round.

Animesh Kujur, a national record holder, secured a spot in the 200m semifinals with a season-best time.

Para swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni also qualified for the Men's 50m Freestyle S7.

Indian boxers lorded the ring to enter semifinals of various weight categories, assuring five more medals while Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill retained medal hopes in athletics moving into the shot put final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Narender Berwal (90+kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) advanced to the semifinals, making it five wins out of five bouts for the country on the day.

India's Boxing Dominance At CWG

With the five wins on the day, the number of Indian boxers in the semifinals rose to nine as the feat has already eclipsed India's total boxing tally from the Birmingham 2022 - three gold, one silver and three bronze. India are now assured of at least nine bronze medals in the iteration of CWG.

The aforementioned five boxers joined Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jadumani Singh (55kg) in the semifinals.

Athletics And Swimming Success

Meanwhile, shot putters Tajinderpal Singh and Gill qualified for the final round without breaking much sweat.

National record holder Toor took two attempts to breach the automatic qualification mark of 20m in Group A. His first effort measured 19.93m before coming up with 20.14m in his second throw.

In qualification round Group B, Gill's best effort of the day was 19.95m which came in his opening attempt. His second throw measured 19.75m and the third a foul. Gill finished fifth overall out of 15 who competed across the two groups.

Those who breached the 20m mark or the 12 best performers qualified for the finals to be held on Thursday.

India had one more silver-lining from the track as national record holder Animesh Kujur clocked his season best time to qualify for the 200m semifinals.

The 23-year-old Kujur ran 20.46 seconds to win Heat 4 in round one races and finish seventh overall.

The 16 fastest runners from across 10 heats advance to the semifinals to be held on Thursday.

However, there was no joy for India from the lifting arena as Sanjana bowed out of the women's 77 kg category with a Do Not Finish (DNF).

A similar story was enacted in the pool as well after swimmers Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle final.

Prakash signed off a disappointing fifth in his heat and 20th overall with 1.51.99 seconds.

The 32-year-old finished behind debutant compatriot Aneesh, who too failed to move ahead by finishing 18th overall with a timing of 1:51.64 seconds.

However, para swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni qualified for Men's 50m Freestyle S7.