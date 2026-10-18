Aman Dev, Mausam Suhag Advance In World Boxing U-19 Championships

Indian boxers Aman Dev and Mausam Suhag demonstrated strong performances, securing comfortable wins and advancing to the next round of the prestigious World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, on Sunday.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian boxers Aman Dev and Mausam Suhag secured comfortable wins on Sunday at the World Boxing U-19 Championships.

Aman Dev achieved a unanimous 5:0 verdict against Laszlo Papai in the men's 50kg category.

Mausam Suhag also secured a facile victory over Romans Iljins in the men's 65kg category.

Aditya and Tridev are scheduled to compete in upcoming bouts in the men's 55kg and 85kg categories, respectively.

India's Aman Dev and Mausam Suhag registered comfortable wins to advance to the next round of their respective weight categories in the World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, on Sunday.

Aman dominated all three rounds to earn a unanimous 5:0 verdict against Laszlo Papai of Hungary in the men's 50kg weight category.

Mausam scored an equally facile victory over Romans Iljins of Latvia in the men's 65kg.

In other matches, Aditya is scheduled to face Christian Paez of USA in men's 55kg while Tridev will meet Kajetan Bajzert of Poland in the men's 85kg bout.