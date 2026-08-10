'I had to beat Pakistan': Jadumani recalls Kargil Day victory with PM Modi

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh, a Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist, shared his poignant experience of defeating a Pakistani opponent on Kargil Vijay Diwas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh recalled his win over Pakistan boxer Sumama Rehman on Kargil Vijay Diwas, during an interaction with PM Narendra Modi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Indian boxer Jadumani Singh won a silver medal in the men's 55kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Singh recounted his emotional 5-0 victory over Pakistani opponent Sumama Rehman on Kargil Vijay Diwas to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Being associated with the Indian Army, Singh felt a strong determination to defeat Pakistan on this significant day.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Singh's dedication of his victory to the Kargil heroes, noting it added extra glory to his achievement.

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh, who won a silver medal in the men's 55kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026, recalled his emotional victory over a Pakistani opponent on Kargil Vijay Diwas during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday, where athletes shared their memorable moments from the Games.

A Victory for the Nation

SEE: 'I had to beat Pakistan' : Boxer Jadumani Singh recalls Kargil Day victory. VIDEO: ANI/X

PM Modi asked Jadumani about his victory on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"Who won on Kargil Vijay Diwas?" PM Modi asked in a video shared on Monday.

Recalling the bout, Jadumani said the date held special significance for him.

"It was Kargil Day. The day I fought against Pakistan was on that day. Being from the Indian Army, I was very determined that I had to beat Pakistan. I defeated them 5-0 and dedicated it to our Indian Army heroes," Jadumani said.

Jadumani defeated Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the Round of 16 clash at the Games.

PM Modi's Appreciation

Appreciating the Indian boxer, PM Modi said dedicating the victory to Kargil heroes added greater significance to his achievement. "Remembering that, especially since you are from the forces yourself... I truly believe the sentiment you expressed, dedicating your medal to the Kargil winners, added extra glory to that victory. And you defeated exactly the one you were supposed to!" PM Modi said.

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings.

The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.