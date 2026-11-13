The Mother's Unwavering Belief Behind Ambekar Meetei's Gold

Discover the inspiring journey of Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei, India's historic Youth Olympics boxing gold medallist, who defied financial hardship and family challenges with unwavering determination to achieve sporting greatness.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei made history as India's first gold medallist in the 50kg boxing category at the Dakar Youth Olympics.

His journey was marked by significant financial struggles, with his parents working as daily-wage labourers, and Ambekar often walking or borrowing bicycles for training.

Ambekar's mother, Babita Leima, highlights his unbreakable will and determination, which helped him overcome adversity and achieve his sporting dreams.

Despite his historic achievement, Ambekar is yet to secure government employment due to not reaching the prescribed age eligibility for a government job.

The family views the gold medal as a culmination of years of sacrifice, determination, and unwavering support, hoping for future recognition.

Behind every champion lies a story of sacrifice, determination and unwavering support. For Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei, that story began with a boy who refused to give up, a family that struggled against all odds, and a mother who never stopped believing in his dreams.

Ambekar is India's historic gold medallist in the 50kg boxing category at the Dakar Youth Olympics.

"His unbreakable will and determination to keep playing despite all odds and family challenges made him a tough boxer," said Lairenlakpam Babita Leima, Ambekar's mother, with immense pride on Friday.

Speaking to PTI at her residence in Lamlai, Imphal East, Babita recalled that Ambekar had been passionate about sports since childhood. A determined child at 10 years old with an extraordinary fighting spirit, he would never retreat until he achieved what he had set his mind to.

Early Passion And Family Support

Recognising his passion and sporting instincts, Babita's younger brother, Shyamkumar, suggested that Ambekar be introduced to boxing. The idea soon took shape when his father began taking him to Nongada Boxing Academy in 2018, located around four to five kilometres from their home.

But the journey to the boxing ring was far from easy.

Initially, his father would take him to the academy on his scooter. However, as the family struggled to make ends meet, his father had to devote more time to earning a livelihood, sometimes making it difficult to accompany his son to training.

Yet, Ambekar refused to let circumstances stand in the way of his dream.

Overcoming Obstacles To Train

He began walking to the academy and, on some days, borrowed bicycles from friends and neighbours to attend his training sessions. His determination eventually touched his grandfather, Babita's father, who gifted him his own bicycle so that the young boy could continue pursuing his passion without interruption.

It was on this bicycle that Ambekar continued his journey towards greatness, training under coach Sanabiten at Nongada Boxing Academy.

Impressed by his talent and potential, Sanabiten later advised his parents to shift him to the National Sports Academy (NSA) at Khuman Lampak, where he could pursue both his education and boxing career.

The Path To National Recognition

Coming from a financially struggling family, where both parents worked tirelessly as daily-wage labourers, Ambekar's journey was built on hardship and sacrifice. But poverty never weakened his resolve.

"He never feared challenges and always believed in himself. He takes everything seriously, but has never compromised on his determination," Babita said, reflecting on the qualities that helped her son rise above adversity.

Her son's success has also come with choices and sacrifices. Babita revealed that Ambekar initially wished to represent NSA Imphal. However, following his parents' insistence, he eventually represented Pune's Army Boys.

Historic Youth Olympics Gold

That decision became part of a remarkable journey that culminated in sporting history, as Ambekar became the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

For the family, however, the victory is not merely about a medal. It is the culmination of years of struggle, countless journeys to training, borrowed bicycles, parental sacrifices and a young boy's refusal to surrender his dreams.

Despite his historic achievement, Ambekar is yet to secure government employment, as he has not reached the prescribed age eligibility for a government job.

His mother, however, remains hopeful that the country will one day recognise his achievement and reward his contribution with a government job.

For now, the gold medal stands as a shining testament to a young boxer's extraordinary determination -- and to the sacrifices of a family that stood behind him when the road to glory was anything but easy.