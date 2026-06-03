Balaji And Demoliner's French Open Doubles Journey Concludes In Quarterfinals

Indian tennis star N Sriram Balaji, alongside partner Marcelo Demoliner, concluded an impressive French Open men's doubles campaign, reaching the quarterfinals in a significant Grand Slam performance.

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points Indian tennis player N Sriram Balaji and partner Marcelo Demoliner reached the French Open men's doubles quarterfinals.

The Indo-Brazilian duo lost to second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in straight sets (3-6, 4-6).

Balaji's quarterfinal appearance marks one of his best Grand Slam performances and a significant achievement in his doubles career.

Indian junior Arnav Paparkar is still competing in the boys' doubles, while Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi exited the girls' singles.

Indian tennis player N Sriram Balaji and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner saw their impressive French Open men's doubles campaign end in the quarterfinals after a straight-sets defeat to the second-seeded pair of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

The Indo-Brazilian duo lost 3-6 4-6 in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes at court Simonne-Mathieu.

Balaji's Impressive French Open Journey

Despite the loss, Balaji and Demoliner can take pride in a memorable tournament run. They had reached the quarterfinals after upsetting sixth-seeded Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz 7-5, 6-4 in the third round.

For Balaji, the quarterfinal appearance represents one of the best Grand Slam performances of his career and a significant achievement for him on the doubles circuit.

Arnav Paparkar lost in the boys singles third round while Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi had lost in the girls singles second round.

Paparkar's challenge is still alive in the boys doubles. With his Thai Partner Kunanan Pantaratorn, the Indian is set to take on top seeds Luis Guto Miguel from Brazil and Ziga Sesko from Slovenia.