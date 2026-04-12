Kushare, Ramraj Dominate Indian Athletics Series in Ranchi

Sarvesh Anil Kushare and Vithya Ramraj showcased their athletic prowess by winning the high jump and 400m hurdles respectively at the Indian Athletics Series, highlighting the event's competitive spirit and talent.

Photograph: Sarvesh Kushare/Instagram

Key Points Sarvesh Anil Kushare won the high jump title at the Indian Athletics Series with a jump of 2.19m.

Vithya Ramraj secured a comfortable victory in the women's 400m hurdles, clocking 57.02 seconds.

Sarun Payasingh emerged as the winner in the men's long jump event with a jump of 7.46m.

Several athletes from different states showcased their talent in various track and field events at the Indian Athletics Series.

Maharashtra's World Championships finalist high jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare won the title in the fourth leg of the Indian Athletics Series here on Sunday.

Kushare won after clearing a height of 2.19m.

Odisha's national indoor champion Sarun Payasingh continued his good run, winning the men's long jump event. He emerged winner with a jump of 7.46m.

Tamil Nadu's international hurdler Vithya Ramraj, who was representing Railways, was a comfortable winner in the women's 400m hurdles. She clocked 57.02 seconds.

Men's Results

100m: Aniket (Maharashtra)10.60 secs, Rohan Ghosh (West Bengal) 10.68 secs, Varun Oori (Tamil Nadu) 10.74 secs.

200m: Mahendra Santa (Odisha) 21.96 secs, Paras (Himachal Pradesh) 22.31 secs, Pijush Ghosh (West Bengal) 22.37 secs.

800m: Md Mahasin Awal (West Bengal) 1:53.21, Debraj Mallick (West Bengal) 1:53.62, Vipin Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 1:54.42.

5,000m: Sandeep Pal (Uttar Pradesh) 14:11.62, Shivaji P (Reliance) 14:15.15, Mrunal Sarode (Army) 14:16.84.

110m Hurdles: Krishik M (Reliance) 13.72 secs, Rathish (Reliance) 14.10 secs, Majgul M (Gujarat) 15.15 secs.

400mh: Shakti Singh (Rajasthan) 51.34 secs, Karthik Y (Andhra Pradesh) 51.71 secs, Murad Sirman (Gujarat) 51.78 secs.

Long jump: Sarun Payasingh (Odisha) 7.46m, Muhammed Anees (Reliance) 7.19m, Urvish P (Reliance) 7.08m.

Javelin: Uttam (Maharashtra) 74.85m, Naryana Singh (NCOE Patiala) 66.62m, Arun Modi (Bihar) 64.22m.

High jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Maharashtra) 2.19m, Afroz Ahmad (Jharkhand) 2.13m, Md Nayeem (West Bengal) 2.05m.

Women's Results

100m: Mousumi Roy (Odisha) 11.83 secs, Himashree Roy (Railway) 11.87 secs, Binati Behera (Odisha) 12.14 secs.

200m: Mousumi Roy (Odisha) 24.79 seconds, Bidisha Kundu (West Bengal) 24.99 secs, Samriti Jamwal (Himachal Pradesh) 25.27 secs.

5,000m: Bharti (Haryana) 16: 55.42, Mamta Pal (All India Police) 17:55.45, Mitali Deepak (Maharashtra) 18:23.04.

400m Hurdles: Vithya Ramraj (Railway) 57.02 seconds, Anu R (Reliance) 57.48 secs, Shravani Sachin (Maharashtra) 1:01.17 secs.

Long jump: Ancy Sojan (Navy) 6.45m, Manisha Merel (Odisha) 5.78m, Bidisha Kundu (West Bengal) 5.73m.