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Top Indian Athletes Gear Up for Indian Athletics Series 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 09, 2026 17:54 IST

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India's top athletes, including national record holders Animesh Kujur and Hima Das, are set to compete in the Indian Athletics Series 3 on the new Mondo track at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • The Indian Athletics Series 3 will feature top Indian athletes, including national record holders, competing on the new Mondo track in New Delhi.
  • Animesh Kujur faces tough competition in the 100m from Gurindervir Singh, while also competing in the 200m against Vishal TK.
  • Hima Das returns to the track after two years, participating in the 200m and 400m events.
  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor enters the shot put competition with confidence after recent throws over 20m.
  • Sachin Yadav competes in his first javelin event after finishing fourth at the 2025 World Championships.

A star-studded field will compete at the Indian Athletics Series 3 here on Saturday with the added motivation of performing on the recently-laid Mondo track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Several national record holders including Animesh Kujur (men's 100m and 200m), Vishal TK (men's 400m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men's shot put) and Hima Das (women's 400m) are in the fray. Javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, who finished fourth in the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, will also be in action.

 

Their names figured in the entry list issued by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) though the final contestants will be known on Friday.

For 26-year-old Hima, this will be her return to the tracks after two years, her last competition being at the National Inter-State Championships in June 2024.

Men's Sprint Showdown

In the men's 100m, Kujur will not find it easy as former national record holder Gurindervir Singh is in the fray. Gurindervir had won the 60m gold at the inaugural National Indoor Championships last month in Bhubaneswar where Kujur was disqualified for a false start in the final.

Gurindervir has a 100m personal best of 10.20 seconds while Kujur's national record stands at 10.18 seconds.

"I am competing at the Indian Athletics Series in New Delhi. There is the Mondo track there, and I want to run on the fast track," Kujur had said during the National Indoor Championships.

The men's 200m will see Kujur up against Vishal, whose pet event is though 400m.

Vishal will be running his first individual 400m race after smashing the national record by clocking 45.12 seconds at the National Inter-State Championships in August 2025 in Chennai.

Field Events and Other Competitions

The 31-year-old Toor is entering the shot put competition with a lot of confidence, having heaved the iron ball past the 20m mark on two occasions this season.

The men's javelin throw will see almost all the top Indians, save for two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra who is currently training abroad.

The 26-year-old Sachin Yadav, who performed beyond expectations and finished fourth in the 2025 World Championships with a throw of 86.27m, will be competing in his first event after the creditable feat.

The others in the entries list are the likes of Kishore Kumar Jena, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, Vikrant Malik and Shivam Lokhare.

Among women, Hima has entered in both the 200m and 400m where the likes of Sri Jyothika Dandi, Aishwarya Mishra and MR Poovamma are also in the fray.

The women's high jump will see young Haryana athlete and Asian champion Pooja Singh competing. Shaili Singh will be competing against another promising athlete Mubassina Mohammed in the women's long jump. Both train at the Anju Bobby George Foundation in Bengaluru.

The meet also has events in the U-20 category.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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