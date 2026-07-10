India Secures Three Bronze Medals At Asian U23 Athletics

Indian athletes showcased their talent at the Asian U23 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China, clinching three bronze medals on the second day, notably in middle-distance running and sprints.

Key Points India secured three bronze medals on the second day of the Asian U23 Athletics Championships.

Shakeel won bronze in the men's 800m, clocking 1:48.78 seconds.

Bhumeshwory Devi Huidrom clinched bronze in the women's 800m with a time of 2:10.20s.

Abhay Singh added a third bronze for India in the men's 200m race, finishing in 20.96 seconds.

India's total medal tally reached eight (one gold, seven bronze) after two days of competition.

Middle-distance runners headlined India's performance on the second day of the inaugural edition of Asian U23 Athletics Championships as the country won three bronze medals here on Friday.

India's Medal Winners In Ordos

Shakeel set the ball rolling for India as he won a bronze in the men's 800m. He clocked 1:48.78 seconds. Vinod Kumar B, the second Indian in the 800m final, finished fourth with a time of 1:49.10s.

India's other bronze medal came in the women's 800m race through Bhumeshwory Devi Huidrom who clocked 2:10.20s. However, it was a disappointing day for Vaishnavi Rajendra Rawal as she finished fifth with a time of 2:10.83.

Uzbekistan's Jonbibi Hukmove won gold in the women's 800m with a time of 2:08.41. Japan's Kurumi Sugure took the silver in 2:09.42.

In an exciting men's 200m race, Abhay Singh clinched the bronze medal with a time of 20.96 seconds.

China's Youwen Huang won gold in 20.43 seconds while Japan's Kota Uematsu (20.58 seconds) settled for the silver.

India's Sharuk Khan finished fourth in the men's 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9.14.14s.

Abhijit Sanjay Bhosale also finished fourth in the gruelling10-event decathlon. His overall points tally was 6610.

India had won five medals, including one gold, on the opening day on Thursday.