Basant Kumar first Indian to win high jump medal at U-20 World Athletics; Shahnavaz bags bronze

India's Basant Kumar Meghwal and Shahnavaz Khan have made history by securing silver and bronze medals respectively in high jump and long jump at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

IMAGE: Basant Kumar Meghwal is the first Indian to win a medal in the high jump at the World Under-20 Championships. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Key Points Basant Kumar Meghwal made history by winning India's first high jump medal at the World Athletics U-20 Championships.

Shahnavaz Khan added to India's medal tally with a bronze in the men's long jump, achieving a best effort of 7.84m.

These medals, combined with Ashish Yadav's javelin silver, brought India's total to three medals at the prestigious youth athletics event.

Basant Kumar Meghwal became the first Indian to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, while Shahnavaz Khan added a bronze in the long jump as India secured two medals on a memorable day in Eugene, United States.

The 19-year-old Meghwal from Anupgarh, a border town in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, cleared a personal-best of 2.21m to win silver in the men's high jump.

Representing the Indian Navy, he produced the landmark performance on the fourth and penultimate day of the championships on Saturday.

Algeria's Younes Ayachi won the gold, while Great Britain's Otis Poole took the bronze.

All the three medallists could only clear 2.21m but failed all their three attempts to sail over 2.24m.

The positions were thus decided on countback based on the number of attempts to clear the previous height. Ayachi cleared 2.21m in his first jump, while Meghwal and Poole did the same in their second and third attempts respectively.

Meghwal's silver also made him the first Indian to win a medal in the high jump at the World U-20 Championships.

Coached by former Indian women's high jump national record holder Sahana Kumari, Meghwal has made a remarkable 10cm improvement this season, raising his personal best from 2.11m to 2.21m.

Shahnavaz Secures Long Jump Bronze

IMAGE: Shahnavaz Khan won the bronze medal in the men's long jump with a best effort of 7.84m. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

India's medal tally then rose to three at the championships after Shahnavaz clinched bronze in the men's long jump with a best effort of 7.84m.

The 18-year-old produced his best jump in his third attempt, with his series reading 7.67m, 7.72m, 7.84m, 7.52m, 7.83m and 5.37m.

R C Jithin Arjunan was the other Indian in the final, finishing eighth with a best jump of 7.59m that he achieved in his first and fourth attempts. Italy's Daniele Inzoli won the gold medal with a jump of 7.97m, while Australia's Mason McGroder took silver with a personal best of 7.96m.

India's Overall Medal Performances

India's medal campaign at the championships had begun on Friday when Ashish Yadav won silver in the men's javelin throw.

Yadav became only the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to win a silver medal in the javelin at the World U20 Championships. Chopra congratulated Yadav after his achievement, calling it "just the start" and expressing his pride in the young thrower.