Asian Games: India's Full Schedule For Friday, September 25

Get ready to cheer for Indian athletes as they compete in a packed schedule across multiple disciplines, including crucial matches in hockey, kabaddi, and badminton, at the Asian Games on Friday, September 25.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Indian athletes will participate in a wide array of sports including athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, kabaddi, shooting, squash, swimming, and table tennis.

Key events include the women's hockey match against Japan and both men's and women's kabaddi semifinals.

Shooting features qualification and potential finals for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and 50m Rifle 3P Men.

Badminton sees Indian pairs and singles players in various rounds, including mixed, men's, and women's doubles and singles.

Individual athletes like Anamika KA, Pooja, Manpreet Kaur, Gurvindervir Singh, and Sajan Prakash will be in action across different disciplines.

Following is the Asian Games schedule of Indian athletes on Friday, September 25. All timings are in IST.

Track And Field, Canoe Sprint Action

ATHLETICS: Women's Heptathlon - Long Jump: Anamika KA, Pooja in Heptathlon 5 at 6:30am. Women's Heptathlon - Javelin Throw: Anamika KA, Pooja in Heptathlon 6 at 7:55am. Women's Shot Put: Manpreet Kaur, Krishna Menon in final at 3:35pm. Men's 100m: Gurvindervir Singh in Heat 2 at 4:11pm; Animesh Kujur in Heat 3 at 4:19pm. Women's Pole Vault: Sindhushree Ganesha in final at 4:33pm.

CANOE SPRINT: Men's Kayak Double 500m: Prasanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi in semifinal at 6:30am. Women's Canoe Double 500m: Megha Pradeep, L Neha Devi in semifinal at 6:50am. Men's Kayak Double 500m: Prasanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi in final (subject to qualification) at 8:00am. Women's Kayak Four 500m: Dhanamajuri Devi, Soniya Devi, Pooja, and Parvathy Geetha in final A at 8:10am. Women's Canoe Double 500m: Megha Pradeep, L Neha Devi in finals (subject to qualification) at 8:30am.

Badminton, Boxing, Equestrian, Esports Highlights

BADMINTON: Mixed Doubles R32: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Abdul Razzaq and A Nabeeha at 6:10am. Mixed Doubles R16: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto from 12:30pm. Men's Doubles R32: S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs P Teeraratsukul and P Sukphun from 12:30pm. Women's Doubles R32: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela vs Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan from 12:30pm. Women's Doubles R32: Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi vs Dwipuji and Trias from 12:30pm. Men's Doubles R32: Hariharan and MR Arjun vs Muh Fikri and Fajar Alfian from 12:30pm. Women's Singles R64: Unnati Hooda vs Yu Mi Song.

BOXING: Men's 60kg R16: Sachin vs AJ Mohammad at 10:15am. Women's 54kg R16: Preeti vs Pang Choi Mi at 2:15pm.

EQUESTRIAN: Dressage Individual: Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda, and Jai Sud in 1st Individual Qualifier at 6:00am. Dressage Team: Final at 6:00am.

ESPORTS: Pokemon Unite: India vs South Korea at 7:55am.

Hockey, Kabaddi, Fencing, Shooting Showdowns

FENCING: Men's Foil Team in Table of 16: Indian team (Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Aditya, Tejas Manoj Patil) vs Hong Kong China at 6:00am. Women's Epee Team in Table of 16: Indian team (Tanisha Khatri, Anupriya, Mitva Chaudhari, and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer) vs Uzbekistan at 7:00am. Men's Foil Team: Quarterfinal (subject to qualification) at 8:20am. Women's Epee Team: Quarterfinal (subject to qualification) at 8:20am. Men's Foil Team: Semifinal (subject to qualification) at 10:50am. Women's Epee Team: Semifinal (subject to qualification) at 12:50pm. Men's Foil Team: Final (subject to qualification) at 2:50pm. Women's Epee Team: Final (subject to qualification) at 3:50pm.

HOCKEY: Women's: India vs Japan at 7:30am.

KABADDI: Women's semifinal: India verus Nepal at 9:30am. Men's semifinal: India vs Thailand at 10:45am.

SHOOTING: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh in qualification round at 6:15am. 50m Rifle 3P Men (Individual): Aishwary Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Niraj Kumar in qualification round at 7:15am. 50m Rifle 3P Men (Team) final: Aishwary Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Niraj Kumar (subject to qualification) at 7:15am. 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh in final (subject to qualification) at 8:30am. 50m Rifle 3P Men (Individual) final: Aishwary Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Niraj Kumar (subject to qualification) at 10:30am.

Squash, Surfing, Swimming Events

SQUASH: Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal: Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar vs David Pelino and Jemcya Aribado at 7:00am. Men's Singles Quarterfinal: Abhay Singh vs Tsukue Ryunosuke at 9:15am; Veer Chotrani vs Irfan Muhammad at 10:45am. Women's Singles Quarterfinal: Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna at 10:00am.

SURFING: Women's Shortboard: Sugar Shanti (4:16am) and Kamali Moorthy (5:02am) in Round 1; in Round 2 (subject to qualification) from 9:38am. Men's Shortboard: Kishore Kumar (7:20am) and Sivaraj Babu (9:15am) in Round 1.

SWIMMING: Men's 50m Breaststroke: Danush Suresh in Heat 3 at 6:40am. Men's 200m Backstroke: Rishabh Das in Heat 1 at 6:58am; Utkarsh Patil in Heat 3 at 7:06am. Men's 400m Freestyle: Dhakshan Shashikumar in Heat 1 at 7:10am; Aneesh SK Gowda in Heat 3 at 7:22am. Men's 200m Butterfly: Sajan Prakash in Heat 3 at 7:36am. Men's 50m Breaststroke: Danush Suresh in final (subject to qualification) at 1:35pm. Men's 200m Backstroke: Rishabh Das, Utkarsh Patil in final (subject to qualification) at 1:55pm. Men's 400m Freestyle: Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aneesh SK Gowda in final (subject to qualification) at 2:22pm. Men's 200m Butterfly: Sajan Prakash in final (subject to qualification) at 2:51pm.

Table Tennis And Weightlifting Challenges

TABLE TENNIS: Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal: Manush Shah and Diya Chitale vs Wong Chun Ting and Don Hoi Kim at 6:30am. Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal: Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Lin Shidong and Man Kuai at 6:30am. Men's Doubles R32: G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai vs A Pratama and M Negara at 7:30am. Men's Doubles R32: Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah vs T Harimoto and S Shinozuka at 8:15am. Women's Singles R32: Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Hend Zaza at 9:00am; Sreeja Akula vs Song Gyong Pyon at 9:45am. Men's Singles R32: Manav Thakkar vs U Tae Ryong at 10:30am; Manush Shah vs F Benyamin at 11:15am. Women's Doubles R16: Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das vs M Kuai and M Wang at 12:00pm. Women's Doubles R16: Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Chen Yi and Fan Shun at 12:45pm. Mixed Doubles semifinals: Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade at 3:00pm; Manush Shah and Diya Chitale at 3:45pm.

WEIGHTLIFTING: Women's 61kg: Nirupama Devi in final at 1:30pm.