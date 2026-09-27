Indian Athletes Secure Finals Berths At Asian Games

Indian athletes have made a strong showing at the Asian Games, with Murali Sreeshankar, David Patturaj Solomon, Santhosh Tamilrasan, Vithya Ramaraj, and Anu Raghavan securing their spots in the finals of long jump and 400m hurdles.

Key Points Murali Sreeshankar and David Patturaj Solomon qualified for the men's long jump final at the Asian Games.

Santhosh Tamilrasan, Vithya Ramaraj, and Anu Raghavan advanced to the 400m hurdles finals.

Tejaswin Shankar is currently in third place in the men's decathlon with two events remaining.

Yashas Palaksha did not finish his 400m hurdles heat, marking a disappointment for India.

Manju Rani finished sixth in the women's 20km race walk, while her compatriot Priyanka was disqualified.

Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and David Patturaj Solomon, 400m hurdlers Santhosh Tamilrasan, Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan qualified for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Indian Athletes' Performance Highlights

Sreeshankar produced a best effort of 7.84m to finish second in qualification, while Patturaj's 7.62m placed him seventh as both qualified for the men's long jump final.

In the men's 400m hurdles, Santhosh finished second in the opening heat with a timing of 49.61 seconds to qualify for the final.

However, Yashas Palaksha, competing in the second heat, pulled up before clearing the first hurdle to DNF (Did Not Finish).

Both Indian women advanced automatically in the 400m hurdles after finishing second in their respective heats. Vithya clocked 55.73 seconds, while Anu timed 55.84 seconds.

In the men's decathlon, Tejaswin Shankar was in third place with 6571 points with two events remaining.

However it was disappointment int the women's 20km race walk final as Manju Rani finished sixth with a time of 1:40:17, while compatriot Priyanka was disqualified.