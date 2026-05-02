HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Doping Concerns Threaten India's 2036 Olympic Hopes

Doping Concerns Threaten India's 2036 Olympic Hopes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 15:02 IST

x

India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympic Games are under scrutiny as the International Testing Agency raises concerns about the country's high rate of doping cases and potential systemic issues.

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points

  • The ITA has expressed concerns about the high rate of doping cases in India and athletes receiving advance notice of testing.
  • The IOC has indicated that India needs significant governance and structural reforms to host the 2036 Olympic Games.
  • India has topped WADA's list of dope offenders for three consecutive years, raising serious questions about its anti-doping system.
  • The ITA has offered to collaborate with India's NADA and IOA to strengthen anti-doping efforts, but faces resistance.
  • WADA acknowledges India's doping problem but recognises sincere efforts to address it, including investments in anti-doping measures.

The head of the International Testing Agency (ITA), the body that manages anti-doping programme in Olympic Games and other major global events, has expressed concern at the high rate of doping cases in India and athletes getting "advance notice prior to testing" and avoiding furnishing samples if there is doping control.

ITA Director General Benjamin Cohen said in a report that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has passed on the message that if India wants to host the 2036 Games, the country needs to undergo "a lot of governance and structural reforms".

 

"We're concerned in general with the state of doping in India and we're hearing a lot of things happening on the ground," Cohen was quoted as saying by 'The Athletic', which covers sports for 'The New York Times'.

"We also hear stories of athletes running away when there is a doping control, and we hear of advance notice (given to athletes prior to testing)."

Besides overseeing anti-doping tests on behalf of the IOC, the Lausanne-based ITA also manages the anti-doping programme of around 50 international sports federations.

Cohen said he met with the officials of the New Delhi-based National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at the recent Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina in Italy, and he was warmed by their apparent willingness to "team up with the ITA".

Challenges in Anti-Doping Collaboration

But, he also admitted that getting India to join forces with ITA won't be an easy task as that could be perceived (by India) as an admission of failure of its (anti-doping) system.

"I'm going to be frank: there is still some resistance to engage with the ITA, as there can be a perception in India that this is almost an admission of failure of the system, or that they're not going to be seen as competent enough to deal with their own problems, so they have to join forces with an independent international organisation.

"There's a bit of scepticism as to how it's going to be perceived in the Indian community. But I think they (India) are on the right track in that it is now known that the IOA and the Ministry of Sports want to do something: they want to invest. They have the resources, so I think it's just a matter of time," he said.

Global Efforts to Combat Doping

The ITA works with an increasing number of National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) around the world to exchange intelligence and information, coordinate testing plans, and collaborate on specific cases or areas such as sample collection and education.

India has been topping the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of dope offenders for three consecutive years with the highest positivity rate among major nations.

The country is scheduled to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and is aspiring to become an Olympic host in 2036 in the Gujarat capital.

Olympic Hosting Competition

Doha, the capital of Qatar, is also in the running to host the 2036 Olympics, and the host city for that edition is expected to be known before 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Last month, WADA President Witold Banka said at the sidelines of a conference on Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN) held in New Delhi that "nobody is blind" to India's serious doping problem but acknowledged that there have been "sincere efforts" to address it.

He had also said India is the biggest producer of Performance Enhancing Drug (PEDs) and steroids in the world.

ITA was created in 2018 as a non-profit foundation under the supervision of the WADA and the IOC to promote independence, expertise and transparency in the global fight against doping.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India looks to clean up doping record ahead of 2036 bid
India looks to clean up doping record ahead of 2036 bid
P T Usha pushes for 'Made in India' doping kits
P T Usha pushes for 'Made in India' doping kits
Why India Is Now A High-Risk Doping Nation
Doping Concerns Mount as India Placed in Top Risk Tier by AIU
Doping Concerns Mount as India Placed in Top Risk Tier by AIU
Why India Faces Stricter Doping Rules In Athletics
Why India Faces Stricter Doping Rules In Athletics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

The Moment Dia Mirza Became the Highlight of the Event0:53

The Moment Dia Mirza Became the Highlight of the Event

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look0:54

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look

This Look of Ashnoor Kaur Is Breaking the Internet1:16

This Look of Ashnoor Kaur Is Breaking the Internet

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO