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Indian Athletics Team Faces Visa Delays Ahead Of Asian Games In Japan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 14, 2026 22:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian athletes preparing for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, are encountering unexpected visa clearance delays, raising concerns about their crucial acclimatisation period before the September 23 start of events.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Several Indian athletes are facing visa delays for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.
  • The delay affects a small number of the 74-strong athletics contingent heading to Aichi-Nagoya.
  • The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is actively working to resolve the visa issues, potentially seeking government assistance.
  • Delayed visas could force athletes to miss parts of the acclimatisation camp or join the team directly in Nagoya.
  • The Asian Games athletics events are scheduled to commence on September 23.

A few members of the 74-strong Indian athletics team are yet to get their visa clearance though most of them have reached Japan for a short acclimatisation camp near Tokyo ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Visa Hurdles For Asian Games Squad

It is learnt that around 4-5 athletes are yet to get their visas, though the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officials are hopeful that the matter will be sorted soon. AFI is likely to approach the government to help the athletes get their visas. Athletics events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games begin on September 23.

 

An official source said that VFS, a leading visa and passport administration outsourcing company, has insisted that applications should be done at the places where the passports are issued. "We are hoping that it will be sorted soon," the source said.

Under the circumstances, there is a possibility that the athletes, whose visas have been delayed, may have to spend less time at the acclimatisation camp or join the other team members in Nagoya directly. Meanwhile, the remaining athletes have reached the University of Tsukuba, near Tokyo, where they will train till September 20 before reaching Nagoya two days before the start of the athletics events.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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