Indian Athletes' Injuries At Asian Games Spark Accountability Questions

A wave of injuries among Indian track and field athletes at the Asian Games has ignited a debate over selection protocols and accountability, putting the Athletics Federation of India under intense scrutiny.

IMAGE: 400m hurdler Yashas Palaksha pulled up midway through his heat race, raising questions about how these athletes were selected in the first place for the Asian Games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Yashas Palaksha, Jyothi Yarraji, and Praveen Chithravel suffered injuries at the Asian Games, leading to withdrawals or poor performance.

The incidents raise concerns about the selection process, as some athletes had prior injury suspicions and missed earlier trials.

Coaches had provided assurances and medical certificates to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) regarding the athletes' fitness.

The AFI stated that Jyothi Yarraji trained fully but felt discomfort during warm-up, while Praveen Chithravel's withdrawal was his own decision.

The list of injured Indian track and field athletes at the ongoing Asian Games grew longer on Sunday after 400m hurdler Yashas Palaksha pulled up midway through his heat race, raising questions about how these athletes were selected in the first place, and who will be held accountable.

Concerns Over Athlete Selection And Fitness

Yashas did not start in the Indian Athletics Series Final held on September 10 in New Delhi where almost all the Asian Games-bound members participated. There was speculation that Yashas was carrying an injury.

Woman 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, who also did not take part in the New Delhi meet, pulled out on Saturday due to injuries.

Yarraji was carrying knee stress while Chithravel was struggling with a calf muscle pull.

They were, however, cleared after their coaches gave assurances to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) about their fitness by showing medical certificates.

Athlete Withdrawals And Performance Issues

On Sunday, Yashas pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury even before clearing the first hurdle in his 400m hurdles heat, leading to a DNF (Did Not Finish) status.

"His injury has been assessed by the team doctors," an Indian team coach told PTI.

On Saturday, Yarraji pulled out before her 100m hurdle heat race after "feeling pain" during warm-up. Chithravel went for his first attempt but could not complete his jump, leading to leaving the pit holding his calf. He was later taken off in a wheelchair, and he got a NM (No mark) status.

AFI's Stance And Future Accountability

The AFI said Jyothi was fit and trained fully throughout the preparatory camp.

"During her warm-up for the women's 100m hurdles today (Saturday), she felt discomfort, and the coaching team decided to withdraw her from the race as a precaution. Her long-term fitness comes first," the AFI said in a tweet.

Regarding Chithravel, the AFI said, "Praveen Chithravel withdrew from the men's triple jump final after Round 1, without recording a valid mark.

"He completed his full training programme with the team and did not report any injury or medical concern to the team management before or during the competition. The decision to withdraw was taken by the athlete himself."

A top official of the AFI said that it will seek explanations from the private entities under which Yarraji and Chithravel are currently training.