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Tejas Shirse Secures Spot in Commonwealth Games 110m Hurdles Final

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho July 27, 2026 17:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian athlete Tejas Shirse has successfully qualified for the men's 110 m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, securing a crucial third-place finish in his heat.

Tejas Shirse made the 110m hurdles final at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow

IMAGE: Tejas Shirse clocked 13.76 seconds to finish 3rd in Round 1, Heat 1 of the Men's 110m Hurdles at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow on Monday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian athlete Tejas Shirse qualified for the men's 110 m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
  • Shirse finished third in his heat, clocking a time of 13.76 seconds, despite a poor start.
  • He needed a top-three finish in his heat or a top-eight finish across both heats to advance.
  • Samuel Bennett of England (13.20s) and Jerome Campbell of Jamaica (13.33s) took the top two spots in Shirse's heat.
  • Earlier, Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh was eliminated from the men's 100 m event, impacting India's medal prospects.
 

Indian athlete Tejas Shirse has qualified for the men's 110 m hurdles final, getting a third-place finish in his heat during the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Monday. Shirse, battling it out for a spot in the final in heats one, had to achieve either a top-three finish in his heat or a top-eight finish across both heats to make it to the final.

Shirse's Performance and Qualification

The athlete settled for a third-place finish in his heat, clocking a time of 13.76 seconds. Despite a poor start, Tejas was able to make it to the final. The top two spots in his heat were occupied by Samuel Bennett of England (13.20s) and Jerome Campbell of Jamaica (13.33s).

India's Mixed Fortunes at CWG 2026

Earlier, Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh, one of the country's brightest medal prospects in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, was knocked out in the men's 100 m event during the heats, ending his medal dream and producing a crushing blow to India's overall medal prospects.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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Tejas ShirseCommonwealth Games 2026GlasgowIndiaJerome Campbell

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