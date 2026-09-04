Home  » Sports » India's Asian Games contingent to focus on empathy and safeguarding

India's Asian Games contingent to focus on empathy and safeguarding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: September 04, 2026 19:41 IST 4 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The Indian contingent for the Asian Games will receive crucial sensitisation on empathy and mutual respect, alongside the introduction of a dedicated Safeguarding Officer to ensure athlete well-being and a stress-free competitive environment.

Asian Games Team India

IMAGE: The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will take place from September 19 to October 4. Photograph: Team India/X 

Key Points

  • The Indian contingent for the Asian Games will receive sensitisation on empathy and mutual respect during orientation sessions.
  • A Safeguarding Officer will travel with the contingent for the first time, focusing on athlete well-being and preventing neglect.
  • The officer's role includes counselling distressed individuals, gathering evidence for violations, and potentially suspending accreditation.
  • All contingent members will sign a code of conduct to ensure a safe, stress-free environment for optimal performance.

As the Indian contingent gives final touches to its preparations for the Asian Games in Japan, the travelling athletes and support staff will also be sensitised about the importance of empathy and mutual respect in the high-pressure environment during orientation sessions before the mega-event.

The 768-strong contingent, which features 503 athletes and 246 support staff, would be receiving the code of conduct for the Games in a day or two, listing the dos and don'ts during the multi-sport event beginning September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya.

With a Safeguarding Officer travelling with the contingent for the first time, the focus will also be on ensuring that "nobody feels neglected".

Ensuring Athlete Well-being And Respect

"So there are going to be multiple outreach programmes, including online, of course, to just sensitise them, to explain to them that what safeguarding is," the contingent's Safeguarding Officer Neetal Narang said on Friday.

"...to be aware, self-aware, you know, be empathetic, have respect for each other. I mean, these are very basics...these things happen across the globe, that when there is a team, people sometimes go with the majority, with somebody who's strong, and, you know, may just neglect somebody who's probably a weak link.

"So idea is that, you know, when you're going as a team, then you're not just responsible for yourself, but you're also responsible for everybody who's around you," she elaborated.

 

A Safeguarding Officer is an Olympic Council of Asia mandated requirement for all the travelling contingents and Narang said she would primarily focus on counselling those in distress even though her role would also require gathering evidence in case of repeated violations by any individual.

"There is going to be a pre-briefing of the delegation, making them aware of the safeguarding initiative and why a safeguarding officer is travelling, who to reach out to. There will be a a hotline number, a proper email ID for them to contact," she said.

"And it is going to remain confidential between us. And then the process starts of documenting it, you know, start creating evidences... There can also be a suspension to the accreditation. So it's something as serious as that," she explained.

"It's not just for saying that it's safeguarding, but it really is in letter and spirit." 

New Safeguarding Measures For Indian Contingent

An International Olympic Committee initiative aimed at providing a safe space to athletes, Safeguarding Officers were mandatory at the Winter Olympics earlier this year where participating contingents were allowed to have as many as five welfare officers with them.

"...there is a code of conduct that obviously is going to be signed by each and every person in the contingent who is travelling to Aichi-Nagoya," she said.

"So idea is safe sports, safe environment, an ecosystem where one feels that, I only have to perform here. There is no other stress that has to come on my mind." 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian gamesindian contingentsafeguarding officerathlete well-beingsports ethics

More From Rediff

US Open PIX: Filipina star Eala enthralls on way to Round 3

US Open PIX: Filipina star Eala enthralls on way to Round 3
US Open PIX: Fritz Trounces Bellucci To Enter Round 3

US Open PIX: Fritz Trounces Bellucci To Enter Round 3
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio Acquitted in Sex-Video Sharing Case

Real Madrid's Raul Asencio Acquitted in Sex-Video Sharing Case

Related Stories

Neetal Narang To Champion Athlete Safety At Asian Games

Neetal Narang To Champion Athlete Safety At Asian Games

Quick Links

Asian GamesIndiaAichiJapanNeetal NarangNagoyaOlympic CouncilInternational Olympic CommitteeWinter Olympics

Web Stories

7 Krishna Temples Around The World

7 Krishna Temples Around The World
8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna

8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna
8 Places Where Krishna's Story Comes Alive

8 Places Where Krishna's Story Comes Alive

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026