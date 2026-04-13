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Indian Army Boxers Secure Eight Medals at Asian Boxing Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 13, 2026 19:27 IST

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Indian Army boxers triumphantly returned from the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia, securing an impressive eight medals and demonstrating the success of the Army's Mission Olympics programme.

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Key Points

  • Indian Army boxers won eight medals at the Asian Boxing Championships, showcasing their skill and training.
  • Vishwanath Suresh, Preeti Pawar, and Arundhati Chaudhary secured gold medals in their respective weight categories.
  • The Army Sports Institute's Mission Olympics programme is credited with fostering the boxers' success.
  • The medal haul demonstrates the high standards of training and discipline within the Indian Army's sporting ecosystem.

Indian Army boxers brought laurels to the country, returning with a haul of eight medals, including three gold, at the recently-concluded Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia, officials said on Monday.

Vishwanath Suresh (gold), Sachin Siwach (silver), Akash (bronze), Lokesh (bronze) and Narender Berwal (bronze) were among the medal winners in the men's section.

 

In the women's competition, Preeti Pawar (gold), Jaismine Lamboria (silver) and Arundhati Chaudhary (gold) also finished on the podium.

"Indian Army boxers trained at the Army Sports Institute under the Indian Army's Mission Olympics programme delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Boxing Championship, winning a total of eight medals including three gold, two silver and three bronze medals," the Army official said.

The Army Sports Institute is widely described as a premier sports training establishment under the Army's Mission Olympics programme, which was launched to identify and train promising sportspersons for top international competition.

Men's Boxing Achievements

"Among the men, Vishwanath won a gold in the 50kg category, Sachin secured a silver in the 60kg category, while Akash won a bronze in the 75-kg category, while Lokesh claimed a bronze in the 85-kg category and Narender added a bronze in the +90-kg category," the official said.

Women's Boxing Achievements

"Preeti won a gold in the 54-kg category, Jasmine secured a silver in the 57-kg category and Arundhati clinched a gold in the 70-kg category," the Army official said.

The team's medal haul reflects the high standards of training, discipline and competitive excellence fostered by the Indian Army through its professional sporting ecosystem, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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