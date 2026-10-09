Indian Army Athletes Deliver Best-Ever Performance At Asian Games

Indian Army athletes have made history at the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, achieving their best-ever medal haul and significantly contributing to India's overall success.

IMAGE: Neeru Dhanda, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, won two gold and a silver in trap shooting at the Asian Games. Photograph: NRAI

Key Points Indian Army athletes secured their best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, winning 20 medals.

The 20 medals, comprising six gold, eight silver, and six bronze, contributed nearly one-fourth of India's total tally of 85 medals.

Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda won two gold and a silver in trap shooting, while Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh became the first Indian male track-and-field athlete to win three individual medals at a single edition of the Games.

Army athletes set national and Asian Games records in marathon, recurve archery, 10m air pistol mixed team, and women's trap shooting.

Women Army athletes significantly contributed to the medal tally, accounting for 15 per cent of the Army's total medals and 33 per cent of its gold medals.

Indian Army athletes were among the major medal winners at the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, returning with their best-ever medal haul of 20 at the continental showpiece.

As many as 62 Army athletes were part of the 501-strong Indian contingent and competed in 15 disciplines, winning six gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. Their contribution accounted for nearly one-fourth of India's total tally of 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

The Army's six-gold haul marked a 100 per cent increase over its gold-medal tally at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.

"Army athletes accounted for 23.52 per cent of India's total medals, winning 20 of the country's 85 medals, while their six gold medals made up 29 per cent of India's 21 gold medals," said a release.

Significant Contribution To India's Tally

Among the standout performers was Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda, who won two gold and a silver in trap shooting. Distance runner Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh also returned with two silver and a bronze.

Gulveer created another piece of Indian sporting history by becoming the first Indian male track-and-field athlete to win three individual medals at a single edition of the Games.

The Army's presence in shooting saw a quantum jump from the previous Asian Games, where only one athlete competed. In Aichi-Nagoya, four Army shooters took part, helping raise the medal tally from one silver in 2023 to three gold and a silver in 2026.

In boxing, Army athletes secured three medals -- one gold and two bronze.

Record-Breaking Individual Feats

Army athletes also set national and Asian Games records. Havildar Sawan Barwal set a national record in the men's marathon with a timing of 2:11:37, while Subedar Dhiraj Bommadevara established a national record in men's recurve archery with a score of 698/720.

Havildar Kamaljeet set an Asian Games record in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with a score of 484.6, while Neeru set an Asian Games record in women's trap shooting with a score of 118/125.

In rowing, Naib Subedar Salman Khan won India's first-ever Asian Games medal in men's double sculls.

Indian Army's Sporting Ecosystem And Women's Role

"The achievement is a reflection of the sporting ecosystem that the Indian Army has built over the years," the release added.

Women athletes also contributed 15 per cent of the Army's total medal haul and an impressive 33 per cent of its gold medals.

"Army representation at the 2026 Games also grew significantly. Its athletes constituted 12.6 per cent of India's contingent, compared with nine per cent in 2023," the release said.

"Of the 62 athletes, nine were women, whose performances included two gold medals and one silver. Women Army athletes contributed 15 per cent of the Army's total medals and an impressive 33 per cent of its gold medals," it added.