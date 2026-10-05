Asian Games stars ready to fire in Archery Premier League

Fresh from their record-breaking performance at the Asian Games, India's top archers, including multiple gold medallists, are now set to showcase their skills in the highly anticipated Archery Premier League Season 2 in Hyderabad, competing alongside global talent.

IMAGE: Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam celebrate winning the gold medal in the compound women's archery team event at the Asian Games. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The Archery Premier League Season 2 begins on October 8 in Hyderabad, featuring top Indian and international archers.

Indian archers, including Asian Games gold medallists Kumkum Anil Mohod, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, will transition from national teams to franchise squads.

APL Season 2 will host 48 archers across six franchises, competing in recurve and compound events with a challenging 15-second shot clock.

The league combines emerging Indian talent with established international stars and Olympians, promising high-level competition.

Defending champions Rajputana Royals will face strong competition from teams like Chero Archers, Chola Chiefs, Mighty Marathas, Kakatiya Knights, and Prithviraaj Yodhas.

Fresh from the Asian Games high, Indian archery stars will switch from national colours to franchise jerseys when the second season of the Archery Premier League begins in Hyderabad on October 8.

Indian archers registered a nine-medal haul, including five golds, at the continental event.

Kumkum Anil Mohod, 17, became the first Indian to win an individual Asian Games gold in recurve archery, while Jyothi Surekha Vennam helped India defend its women's team gold and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav won two golds.

In Hyderabad, they will carry that form into separate franchise squads, competing alongside and against some of the world's leading archers.

APL Season 2 Format And Challenges

APL Season 2 will feature 48 archers across six franchises, equally divided between men and women in recurve and compound events. The league's 15-second shot clock adds another test, requiring archers to make quick decisions and deliver under pressure.

Meet The Franchises And Star Archers

Kumkum and Sahil will join forces for Chero Archers, with Danish star Mathias Fullerton and two-time Olympian Atanu Das adding international and Indian experience.

Chola Chiefs will pair Asian Games double gold medallist Chikitha Taniparthi with Brazil's Marcus D'Almeida. Four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari and World Championships silver medallist Rajat Chauhan further strengthen a squad that combines emerging talent with established names.

Defending champions Rajputana Royals will look to retain their crown with Tokyo Olympic champion Mete Gazoz and British compound star Ella Gibson. Asian Games gold medallist Ankita Bhakat, former world champion Ojas Pravin Deotale and Kushal Dalal add depth to their title defence.

Mighty Marathas will bring together Asian Games silver medallist Dhiraj Bommadevara, Dutch compound star Mike Schloesser and Mexican Olympic medallist Alejandra Valencia. Parneet Kaur, Mrinal Chauhan and Madhura Dhamangaonkar strengthen the franchise's Indian contingent.

Multiple Asian Games gold medallist Jyothi will lead Kakatiya Knights' challenge alongside Nico Wiener, Elia Canales and Asian Games silver medallist Neeraj Chauhan. World Cup stage gold medallist Ridhi also features in the squad.

Prithviraaj Yodhas will bank on Andrea Becerra and former Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma, with Matias Grande, Gatha Anandrao Khadake and Asian Games women's recurve team gold medallist Kirti Sharma adding to their challenge.