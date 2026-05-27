Indian Archers Prepare For Asian Games With Equipment Tests

Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Dhiraj Bommadevara are set to fine-tune their equipment at the upcoming Archery World Cup, ensuring peak performance for the highly anticipated Asian Games.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India All Sports/X

Key Points Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Dhiraj Bommadevara will use the Archery World Cup to test equipment ahead of the Asian Games.

Jyothi is experimenting with new arrows after her preferred type was discontinued.

Dhiraj is adjusting his bow settings to optimise performance.

Indian archers participated in a foreign training camp in Mexico to access advanced technology.

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will not be part of the Asian Games team after failing to qualify.

Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Dhiraj Bommadevara plan to use the upcoming Archery World Cup stages as testing grounds for equipment changes ahead of the all-important Asian Games later this year.

Both archers are part of the 12-member Indian squad for the Asian Games, scheduled to begin in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19.

Equipment Tweaks For Optimal Performance

"I have some things to figure. I want to try some new things with the equipment and World Cup would be a good place to see if things are moving in the right direction," Jyothi said in an online media interaction facilitated by Sports Authority of India.

"The arrows that I used to use their production has stopped and we have switched to other arrows. I had been using those arrows since 2017. So it was easy and I knew what to do, how much to cut etc.

"But now with the new arrows I want to experiment and see what suits me, what length, closer groove etc. And since we have time before the Asian Games I can check all this at the World Cup," added Jyothi, who will be competing in her fourth Asian Games.

The experimentation will take place during Stages 3 and 4 of the Archery World Cup in Antalya (June 9-14) and Madrid (July 7-12).

Bow Adjustments For Dhiraj

Dhiraj, meanwhile, said he too is in the process of tweaking his equipment, particularly his bow settings.

"I have to change my bow settings because every 3 months we need to change the limbs to get best outcome. We have been able to change it but doing that consistently is not great.

"Last December they have introduced new models. We were not able to try before as we didn't have time but now we have time to experiment at the World Cups," he said.

Training Camp In Mexico

The Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India sanctioned a foreign training camp in Mexico from March 26 to April 5 under NTPC CSR support ahead of Archery World Cup Stage 1 at a total cost of Rs 57.42 lakh.

The exposure camp featured several top Indian archers, including Jyothi, Dhiraj, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, who got access to advanced technology for the first time.

"We were there for a week ahead of the World Cup. There was new technology of spine to check arrows that archers from across the world were using. We got to use it for the first time," said Jyothi.

"There was also an indoor bunker where we could analyse our performance. It was a great experience working there as a team ahead of the World Cup.

Deepika And Atanu Miss Out

India, however, will be without seasoned campaigners Deepika and Atanu at the Asian Games after the duo failed to qualify through the selection trials held in Sonipat earlier this month.

"Yes they are not in team but they have been the team for so long and they always kept on sharing their experience in the camp, taught us a lot of things. What hurdles there might be.

"That sharing (of experience and info) will help us. We have time so we will make most of it," said Dhiraj.

Both Jyothi and Dhiraj are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group and have received close to Rs 24.56 lakh and Rs 66.28 lakh respectively so far in support.

Jyothi was also provided financial assistance towards a personalised Foreign Training Camp from July 20 to August 5 last year at Beiter Archery Centre, Germany.

In addition, TOPS has also provided financial assistance for engaging sports and performance psychologist Shree Advani to further strengthen Jyothi's mental conditioning and competition readiness ahead of major international events.