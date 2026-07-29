Air Force Football Team pip Defenders FC in Durand Cup clash

The Indian Air Force Football Team kicked off their Durand Cup campaign with a dominant 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka's Defenders FC, showcasing strong intent and securing crucial points in Group C.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points Indian Air Force Football Team secured a 2-1 victory against Sri Lanka's Defenders FC in the Durand Cup.

Naorem Somananda Singh opened the scoring for IAF FT with a stunning first-half strike.

An own goal by Defenders FC's KDS Sankalpa doubled the Airmen's lead in the second half.

NM Aflal scored a consolation goal for Defenders FC, but their late rally was insufficient.

The Indian Air Force FT displayed dominant performance throughout the Group C fixture.

Naorem Somananda Singh's stunning first-half strike and a second-half own goal guided Indian Air Force Football Team to a deserved 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka's Defenders FC in a Group C fixture of the Durand Cup in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Despite a late rally and a consolation goal from NM Aflal, the Airmen dominated proceedings for long spells and claimed all three points.

Airmen's Dominance On The Field

Indian Air Force FT's intent was evident from the opening whistle. The Airmen immediately took control of proceedings, pinning the Sri Lankan side deep inside their own half. In the 25th minute, a defensive lapse by Defenders FC's Sampath Kumara gifted possession to Somananda, who made no mistake.

The forward unleashed a stunning right-footed strike from outside the box to break the deadlock and hand the Airmen a thoroughly deserved lead. Defenders FC spent the remainder of the first half on the back foot.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with the Airmen dictating the tempo and searching for a second goal. Their persistence was rewarded in the 68th minute when a dangerous cross from the left caused panic inside the penalty area.

In an attempt to clear the danger, Defenders FC defender KDS Sankalpa inadvertently turned the ball into his own net to double Indian Air Force FT's advantage.

The contest, however, took an unexpected turn just two minutes later. Completely against the run of play, Defenders pulled a goal back through a brilliantly executed counter-attack.

Aflal intercepted a long ball, raced through on goal and produced a composed finish to reduce the deficit and breathe new life into the match.

The visitors threw numbers forward in search of an equaliser, but their late fightback ultimately proved insufficient.