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India's mixed relay team race into Asian Games final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 28, 2026 16:54 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Indian 4x100m mixed relay team has demonstrated strong performance at the Asian Games, successfully qualifying for the final after a commendable showing in the heats.

Indian 4x100m mixed relay

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • The Indian 4x100m mixed relay team qualified for the Asian Games final.
  • The team finished second in heat 2, clocking 41.54 seconds.
  • China finished just ahead of India in heat 2 with a time of 41.52 seconds.
  • Overall, the Indian quartet secured the third position in the heats.
  • The team comprised Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur, and Harita Bhadra.

The Indian 4x100m mixed relay team qualified for the final after finishing second in heat 2 at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra clocked 41.54 seconds to finish behind China (41.52).

 

Overall, the Indian team finished third in the heats behind Thailand and China.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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