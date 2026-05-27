How India Dominated The U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

India's wrestling team delivered a stellar performance at the U23 Asian Championships, bagging multiple gold medals in both freestyle and women's categories, solidifying their position as a wrestling powerhouse.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Akshay T Dhere secured a gold medal in the 57kg freestyle wrestling category at the U23 Asian Championships.

Vicky clinched gold in the 97kg freestyle division, contributing to India's success at the championships.

Muskan won gold in the 53kg category, adding to India's impressive medal tally in women's wrestling.

Bhagyashree H. Fand secured a gold medal in the 62kg division, showcasing India's strength in women's wrestling.

Pulkit added to the gold rush with victories in the 65kg category at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships.

India continued their impressive run at the U23 Wrestling Asian Championships with freestyle grapplers Akshay T Dhere and Vicky claiming stunning gold medals here on Monday.

Akshay set the tone in the 57kg weight class by edging past Kazakhstan's Yelaman Amangeldi with a gritty 4-2 victory to claim the title.

Vicky soon doubled the joy for the Indian camp in the 97kg division, pulling off a thrilling 7-5 win against Uzbekistan's Sherzod Poyonov to secure the top spot on the podium.

Women Wrestlers Shine At Asian Championships

In the 53kg final, Muskan controlled the bout against Vietnam's Thi My Linh Nguyen, registering a comfortable 6-2 win to clinch the title. Tapsya was even more dominant in the 57kg category, securing her gold medal with a victory by fall over Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva while leading 4-0.

"Winning two freestyle golds on the continental stage is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the tactical brilliance of Akshay and Vicky," said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh.

"They fought with immense heart today. I am equally thrilled for our women wrestlers who have shown incredible resilience to reach so many finals. This dominant showing proves that the future of Indian wrestling is in very safe hands, and I congratulate the entire squad for bringing such immense pride to the nation."

More Gold Medals For India

Bhagyashree H. Fand added another gold to India's tally in the 62kg division, blanking Kyrgyzstan's Tynys Dubek 4-0 in her title clash, while Pulkit (65kg) continued the gold rush with 4-0 and 4-1 wins over Kyrgyzstan's Tynys Dubek and Mongolia's Narkhajid Nyamsuren respectively.

Amruta Shashikant Pujari took home the silver in the 72kg division after a narrow 2-4 defeat to Mongolia's Odgerel Edene Ochir.