Asian Games: India crush Indonesia in table tennis

India's women's table tennis team began their Asian Games journey with an impressive 3-0 sweep against Indonesia, showcasing a strong performance from Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, and Yashaswini Ghorpade.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points India's women's table tennis team secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Indonesia at the Asian Games.

Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, and Yashaswini Ghorpade contributed to India's clean sweep.

The win marks a strong start for India in their Group F campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

India is placed in Group F alongside Indonesia, Pakistan, and Singapore.

India began their women's team table tennis campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a dominant 3-0 win over Indonesia in their opening Group F fixture, in Nagoya on Sunday.

Sreeja Akula put India ahead in the opening rubber, beating Ni Maharani 3-1. After dropping the second game 8-11, Sreeja bounced back to win the next two 11-4 11-4.

Diya Chitale then doubled India's lead with a commanding 3-0 victory over Almaira Nebuchadnezzar. Diya won 11-9 11-8 11-5 to put India within one rubber of victory.

Yashaswini Ghorpade completed the sweep in the third rubber, overcoming Citra Rasmi 3-0. Yashaswini prevailed 12-10 11-4 11-4 to seal the tie for India.

India are grouped alongside Indonesia, Pakistan and Singapore in Group F.