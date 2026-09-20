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Asian Games: India crush Indonesia in table tennis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 20, 2026 10:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's women's table tennis team began their Asian Games journey with an impressive 3-0 sweep against Indonesia, showcasing a strong performance from Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, and Yashaswini Ghorpade.

India's women's table tennis team

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • India's women's table tennis team secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Indonesia at the Asian Games.
  • Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, and Yashaswini Ghorpade contributed to India's clean sweep.
  • The win marks a strong start for India in their Group F campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
  • India is placed in Group F alongside Indonesia, Pakistan, and Singapore.

India began their women's team table tennis campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a dominant 3-0 win over Indonesia in their opening Group F fixture, in Nagoya on Sunday.

Sreeja Akula put India ahead in the opening rubber, beating Ni Maharani 3-1. After dropping the second game 8-11, Sreeja bounced back to win the next two 11-4 11-4.

 

Diya Chitale then doubled India's lead with a commanding 3-0 victory over Almaira Nebuchadnezzar. Diya won 11-9 11-8 11-5 to put India within one rubber of victory.

Yashaswini Ghorpade completed the sweep in the third rubber, overcoming Citra Rasmi 3-0. Yashaswini prevailed 12-10 11-4 11-4 to seal the tie for India.

India are grouped alongside Indonesia, Pakistan and Singapore in Group F.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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