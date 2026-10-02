Historic gold! India end 44-year wait in women's Asian Games hockey

The Indian women's hockey team has made history by clinching their first Asian Games gold medal in 44 years, triumphing over China and securing a coveted direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

IMAGE: India's Lalremsiami celebrates scoring against China with teammates. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team secured their first Asian Games gold medal in 44 years.

The 1-0 victory over defending champions China also earned them a direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Lalremsiami scored the decisive winning goal for India in the 10th minute of the match.

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia played a pivotal role, making crucial saves including a penalty stroke.

This marks India's second women's hockey gold at the Asian Games, with the first being won in 1982.

The Indian women's hockey team humbled defending champions China 1-0 in Nagoya on Friday to win their first Asian Games gold medal in 44 years, securing a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Historic Win Secures Olympic Berth

Lalremsiami scored the all-important winning goal for India with a fantastic tomahawk in the 10th minute.

The Indians were at their best in defence as they thwarted relentless Chinese attack thereafter, including a penalty stroke save by veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia.

With this, India ended a 44-year wait for their second Asian Games gold.

India have won the women's hockey gold only once, in 1982, when women's hockey made its debut at the Asian Games, and have since come close to reclaiming the title on two occasions. They finished runners-up in 1998 and 2018, losing to South Korea and Japan respectively.

Paris Olympics' silver medallist China settled for the second place, while Japan bagged the bronze after defeating South Korea 4-2 in shoot-out in the third-place play-off game.