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Salima Tete to lead India's women's hockey team in Argentina tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 12:48 IST

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Salima Tete will lead a strong India women's hockey squad, featuring the return of Deepika and Savita, for a crucial Argentina tour ahead of major international tournaments.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Salima Tete will captain the India women's hockey team for their upcoming tour of Argentina.
  • Key players Deepika and Savita are returning to the squad, boosting both attack and defence.
  • The Argentina tour is crucial preparation for the World Cup and Asian Games later this year.
  • Head coach Sjoerd Marijne aims to provide international exposure to more players and test different team combinations.
  • The squad includes a mix of experienced players and promising talents like Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Salima Tete will continue to lead India, while drag-flicker Deepika and experienced goalkeeper Savita make a comeback to the 24-member national women's hockey squad announced on Wednesday for the tour of Argentina later this month.

The tour will also see the return of defender Jyoti and forward Mumtaz Khan, strengthening both ends of the field.

 

India will play four matches against Argentina from April 13 to 17 in Buenos Aires in what will be a key exposure tour ahead of the World Cup and the Asian Games later this year.

Head coach Sjoerd Marijne said the tour would be crucial in testing combinations and building squad depth.

"This tour is a valuable opportunity for us to give more players international exposure and test them against a very strong opponent like Argentina," he stated in a release.

"It's important for us to build depth within the squad, and experiences like these help young players understand the demands of top-level hockey while also giving us a chance to test out various combinations."

Key Player Comebacks

The biggest boost for the squad is the return of fit-again forward Deepika after a period of rehabilitation and she is set to resume her role as the team's primary drag-flicker

In her absence, players like Navneet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Udita and Annu had stepped up during the qualifiers.

Deepika's return now adds depth and experience to the attack.

Goalkeeper Savita missed the recent qualifiers and her comeback will bolster the defence against a strong Argentine attack.

Bichu Devi Kharibam, who did well in regular goalkeeper Savita's brief absence, retains her place.

India Women's Hockey Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika Soreng, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika.

Forwards: Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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