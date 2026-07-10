Salima Tete To Lead India Women's Hockey Team At Asian Games

India's women's hockey team, led by Salima Tete, has unveiled its 20-member squad for the Asian Games, aiming for a gold medal to secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Salima Tete will captain the 20-member Indian women's hockey squad for the Asian Games.

The team's primary goal at the Asian Games is to win gold and qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The squad features a blend of experienced players, including Padma Shri recipient Savita, and promising juniors.

Only two changes were made from the FIH Nations Cup winning squad, with Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung joining the forward line.

Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed confidence in the team's form and fitness for the upcoming challenge.

India has announced its tried-and-tested Salima Tete-led women's hockey squad for this year's Asian Games. The 20-member team sees only a couple of changes to the strike force, a significant rejig for the side that recently regained its place in the FIH Pro League.

The squad's primary objective is to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by securing a gold medal at the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. Salima Tete will continue to captain the side, having successfully led the team to triumph in the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand last month, which ensured their swift return from the relegated zone.

Squad Composition And Key Players

"We have a group in which we have a nice balance between juniors, experienced players and seniors who are constantly working to get the best out of each other," stated India's chief coach, Sjoerd Marijne, commenting on the squad. Veteran Savita, a recent recipient of the Padma Shri award, and Bichu Devi Kharibam have been named as the two goalkeepers.

The defensive line-up includes Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti, Lalthantluangi, and Shilpi Dabas. Lalthantluangi and Shilpi Dabas are being rewarded for their strong performances during their senior debut at the FIH Nations Cup.

The midfield will be marshalled by captain Salima Tete, alongside Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Neha, and Deepika Soreng. The forward line features Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, and Beauty Dungdung.

Strategic Changes And Coach's Confidence

The only two changes from the FIH Nations Cup squad involve Sonam and Annu, who have been replaced by strikers Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung. "This group of players has shown that they have the right form and fitness in recent months. We are confident that this team is ready for the challenge at the Asian Games," Marijne added, expressing his belief in the team's readiness.

India squad for Asian Games:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas.

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Deepika Soreng.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung.