Balanced Indian Women's Hockey Squad Gears Up For World Cup

Discover the full Indian women's hockey squad, led by Salima Tete, as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup and Asian Games, aiming to build on their recent FIH Nations Cup victory.

Photograph: Sjoerd Marijne/X

Key Points The Indian women's hockey squad for the World Cup and Asian Games features the same 20 players, ensuring continuity.

Salima Tete will lead the team, which is described by coach Sjoerd Marijne as a well-balanced mix of experience and youth.

The squad recently won the FIH Nations Cup unbeaten, earning promotion to the elite FIH Pro League.

India is in Pool D for the World Cup, facing China, England, and South Africa, with their first match on August 16.

The team is training in Bengaluru, preparing for both the World Cup (August 15-30) and the Asian Games (September 19-October 4).

There were no surprises on offer in the Indian women's hockey squad announced for next month's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands with the selectors naming the same 20-strong group that has been picked for the Asian Games in September-October.

The 20-member squad, announced on Friday, will be led by Salima Tete and chief coach Sjoerd Marijne has described it as a well-balanced group. The World Cup is scheduled to be held from August 15 to 30.

India's Strong Squad Selection

The squad, which is currently training at the national camp in Bengaluru, features a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young players. They were impressive during recent international assignments, most notably at the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand last month, where the team lifted the trophy in an unbeaten campaign that promoted it back to the elite FIH Pro League.

Meet the Indian Women's Hockey Team

Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam are the two goalkeepers. The defensive unit comprises Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti and Shilpi Dabas.

Captain Salima, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Neha and Deepika Soreng will anchor the mid-field.

The forward line features Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung.

"We have chosen a well-balanced group of players who are ready for the big challenges we will face this summer. The team has worked hard in the lead-up to the tournament and we are confident in this group's abilities," Marjne said in a press release issued by Hockey India.

World Cup Challenge Ahead

At the World Cup, the Indian team has been drawn in Pool D, alongside China, England and South Africa. It will play all its pool-stage matches at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and open campaign against China on August 16, followed by matches against South Africa on August 18 and England on August 20.

"We look forward to competing against the best teams in the world and showcasing our hockey on the biggest stage," Marijne added.

The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4.

India's squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung.