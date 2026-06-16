Indian Women's Hockey Team Secures Semifinal Berth In FIH Nations Cup

The Indian women's hockey team has powerfully advanced to the FIH Nations Cup semifinals after a decisive 2-1 victory over Japan, securing their qualification for next year's FIH Pro League.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team secured a spot in the FIH Nations Cup semifinals.

India defeated Japan 2-1 in a crucial match, marking their second win of the tournament.

Captain Salima Tete opened the scoring, and Lalremsiami netted the decisive goal for India.

This victory earned India six points, ensuring their progression to the last four.

The FIH Nations Cup serves as a qualifying event for the upcoming FIH Pro League.

The Indian women's hockey team booked its place in the semifinals of the FIH Nations Cup after defeating Japan 2-1, with goals from captain Salima Tete and Lalremsiami proving decisive here on Tuesday. This was India's second win of the tournament, which serves as a qualifying event for next year's FIH Pro League. The victory took their tally to six points, securing a place in the last four.

India's Path To Victory

India opened the scoring in the third quarter, with Salima Tete finding the net in the 33rd minute after the forwards had made several unsuccessful attempts. Japan responded quickly, drawing level just two minutes later through Ai Hiramitsu. However, Lalremsiami struck the decisive goal in the 49th minute as India withstood a late Japanese surge to secure the victory.