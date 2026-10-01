Can Indian women end 44-year wait for Asian Games hockey gold?

India's women's hockey team is poised for a historic clash against defending champions China in the Asian Games final, vying for their first gold in 44 years and a coveted direct qualification to the LA Olympics.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India's women's hockey team is competing in the Asian Games final against China for their first gold in 44 years.

Winning the gold medal guarantees a direct qualification spot for the upcoming LA Olympics.

India has shown strong form, winning the FIH Nations Cup and achieving their best World Cup finish in 52 years.

The team's defensive strength and varied attacking strategies, led by top scorer Deepika, will be crucial against China.

Both India and China reached the final with unbeaten records, setting up a highly anticipated and competitive match.

India will need to scale the Great Wall of China in their bid to rewrite history on Friday.

The team faces the defending champions in the women's hockey final, chasing their first Asian Games gold medal in 44 years and a direct qualification spot for the LA Olympics.

Historic Gold Medal Opportunity

India haven't won an Asian Games gold in women's hockey since their only triumph in the 1982 edition, and this team looks determined to end a long wait.

Since that memorable triumph in 1982, India have twice come close to reclaiming the Asian Games title. They reached the final in 1998 and 2018, only to return with silver medals after defeats to South Korea and Japan respectively.

But now, a new generation has the opportunity to end that long wait and reclaim the top spot for India at the continental stage.

Road To The Final: India's Strong Performance

The team's confidence comes from a remarkable run. India lifted the FIH Nations Cup earlier this year and then produced their best-ever finish at an FIH World Cup in 52 years, securing the fifth place at the 2026 edition in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The World Cup campaign also provided an important reference point for this Asian Games final as India held world No. 4 and reigning Olympic silver medallist China to a goalless draw in Amsterdam.

That result will offer encouragement as the two unbeaten sides prepare for their decisive clash. Both teams topped their respective pools with perfect records, before being pushed hard in the semi-finals.

Semifinal Challenges And Coach's Strategy

China were unable to find a breakthrough against hosts Japan during regulation time in the first semifinal, with the contest ending 0-0 after 60 minutes. However, the defending champions held their nerve in the shootout, prevailing 4-2 to book their place in the final.

India also faced a stern test against South Korea, who kept the Indian attackers at bay for much of the contest, but Ishika Chaudhary finally broke the deadlock late in the third quarter. Captain Salima Tete then added a second goal in the fourth quarter to seal their place in the gold-medal match.

"For us it was really important to stay calm and have patience, and I think we did that really well," said India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne on the tough semifinal win over South Korea.

Asked about the final against China, Marijne said: "We have confidence, but we also realise that China is a very good team. They are still No. 4 in the world. We did really well at the World Cup, better than them, but still they have a lot of experience... Some things we can improve (from the semifinal performance) and that's how we approach the final against China."

Key Players And High Stakes

India's campaign has been built on a combination of defensive resilience and attacking variety. Goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi have provided a strong last line of defence.

At the other end, India have demonstrated their ability to score through both penalty corners and open play. Deepika has been the standout scorer, leading the tournament charts with 21 goals in six matches, including 19 from penalty corners. Navneet Kaur follows with 10 goals, seven of which have come from field play.

China too possess considerable firepower, with Zhong Jiaqi leading her team's scoring charts with nine goals, while Chen Yi and Zhang Ying have contributed seven each.

Yet, the final presents a different challenge. With the Asian Games gold medal also securing qualification for the Olympics, the stakes could hardly be higher.