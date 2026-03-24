Indian Women's Football Team Gears Up for FIFA Series Semifinal Against Kenya

The Indian women's football team is preparing to face Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026 semifinal in Nairobi, as they aim to advance in this international friendly tournament designed to foster global football development.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Key Points India's women's football team will play Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026 semifinal in Nairobi.

Australia is set to face Malawi in the other semifinal match of the FIFA Series 2026.

The FIFA Series aims to promote international football interaction and global football development.

India is the second-highest ranked team in the tournament, behind Australia, according to FIFA rankings.

The Indian women's football team will face hosts Kenya, while Australia will take on Malawi in the semifinals of the FIFA Series 2026 in Nairobi during the April FIFA International Women's Match Window next month.

Both the matches will take place on April 11.

"The semifinal winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off, respectively, on April 15," said an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

India are the second-highest ranked side among the four at 67th in the FIFA rankings, behind Australia (15th), while African sides Kenya and Malawi are placed 133rd and 153rd, respectively.

About the FIFA Series

Launched in 2024, the FIFA Series is an international friendly tournament that features national teams from separate confederations.

"The purpose of the FIFA Series is to facilitate meaningful friendly matches between national teams from different confederations that would not normally compete against one another.

"As per FIFA, the ultimate objective of the FIFA Series is to allow more international football interaction, making a concrete contribution to global football development," the release added.