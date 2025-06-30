India women's FIH horror ends in relegation after 8 losses

IMAGE: The defeat meant India ended at the bottom of the nine-team standings with 10 points from 16 matches. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Already relegated from the FIH Pro League, the Indian women's hockey team squandered a one-goal lead to lose 2-3 against China and suffer its eighth consecutive defeat in the event in Berlin on Sunday.

The defeat meant India ended at the bottom of the nine-team standings with 10 points from 16 matches.

After finishing last, the Indian team has been relegated to the FIH Nations Cup, the second tier tournament of the game's global governing body.

India took the lead through Sunelita Toppa (9th minute) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (38th) found the net from a set piece. However, Zhang Ying (19th, 39th) converted two penalty corners, and then Xu Wenyu scored from another set piece to hand China the win.

It was a sloppy start from both sides. China earned the first real chance of the match, but Chen Yang shot wide.

India found their footing soon and took the lead through Toppo. After receiving the ball from Neha Goyal, Sunelita entered the circle and scored with a well-executed reverse hit.

China secured their second penalty corner in the 11th minute, but the Indians defended bravely.

Trailing, China were on the offensive and secured back-to-back corners in the 18th minute, but India continued to defend stoutly.

India committed a rare defensive lapse when Manisha Chauhan's clearance hit the head of a Chinese forward and the onfield referee gave a penalty stroke against India.

India opted for referral and the video referee reversed the decision and gave a penalty corner instead of a stroke as the foul was unintentional.

But this time the Indian defence came short as Ying struck with a perfect dragflick to level the scores.

China had another penalty corner 30 seconds from half time, and Ying slammed the ball into the left top corner of the Indian goal to take a 2-1 lead.

In the 37th minute, Neha's effort was saved brilliantly by an alert Chinese goalkeeper but the Indians got back-to-back penalty corners and Rutuja scored from a fine variation after being assisted by Navneet Kaur to level the scores at 2-2.

The Indians went all out thereafter and earned another penalty corner in the 40th minute, but China's first rusher defended well.

After that, it was all China as they secured a penalty corner in the 48th minute, but India survived despite scrappy defending.

China earned two more penalty corners in the 50th minute but wasted the chances.

However, the relentless Chinese secured another penalty corner in the 53rd minute and Zhang's flick was beautifully deflected in by Xu for the winner.