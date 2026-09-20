Asian Games Badminton: India sweep Kazakhstan, set up Japan quarters

India's women's badminton team, spearheaded by PV Sindhu, showcased a dominant performance against Kazakhstan at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, setting the stage for a high-stakes quarterfinal showdown with formidable hosts Japan.

IMAGE: PV Sindhu in action during her women's team first round match against Kazakhstan's Kamila Smagulova. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points India's women's badminton team defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, and Tanvi Sharma secured comfortable wins without dropping a game.

India now faces a formidable challenge against hosts Japan in the quarterfinals, who have three top-10 singles players.

PV Sindhu, a double Olympic medalist, is taking on a leadership role, guiding younger players.

A potential semifinal clash against top-ranked South Korea awaits if India overcomes Japan.

India cruised past a lowly-ranked Kazakhstan 3-0 in the women's team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya on Sunday, setting up a challenging quarterfinal against hosts Japan.

At the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium, Indian stalwart PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, and Tanvi Sharma completed a comfortable sweep without dropping a game.

Dominant Performance Against Kazakhstan

Sindhu, ranked 11th in the world, needed 24 minutes to beat Kamila Smagulova 21-7, 21-9 in the opening rubber. Kazakhstan's top woman shuttler Kamila's BWF world ranking is a lowly 426.

The world No. 24 Unnati then breezed past Alissa Kuleshova (WR 866) 21-7, 21-10 in 22 minutes, before the world No. 26 Tanvi Sharma sealed the tie even quicker, defeating Diana Namenova (WR 1067) 21-5, 21-10.

Anticipating The Japan Challenge

But the road from here is set to be a difficult affair for India, who had returned empty-handed from Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 after losing to Thailand in quarters. Japan promises a far sterner test, with the hosts boasting three singles players inside the world's top 10 -- Akane Yamaguchi (No. 3), Tomoka Miyazaki (No. 7) and Nozomi Okuhara (No. 10).

Hence, the likely singles match-ups could see Sindhu face Yamaguchi, while Unnati take on Miyazaki, and India's women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand could face Japan's world No. 3 combination of Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto.

Sindhu's Leadership And Optimism

India's top shuttler Sindhu is optimistic.

"We have a good team, and Japan also is a good, strong team, so it's going to be a tough one," said the Indian double Olympic medalist.

"Each match is important and it is going to be a good match, so hoping for the best, and I hope we win."

Making her fourth Asian Games appearance, the 31-year-old Sindhu who has a team bronze and individual silver, is also taking up a leadership role.

"A lot of girls are playing at the Asian Games for the first time, so I am taking it in a responsible way," Sindhu said.

"I would tell them what is good and what mistakes they are making, or how they are playing. It's good to always guide them. Being an experienced player, I think that is a responsibility."

If they cross the quarterfinal hurdle, India would have a potential semifinal against South Korea which has the world No. 1 An Se-young and the world champion doubles combination of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in their line-up.

India's only women's team medal at the Asian Games came at Incheon in 2014, when Saina Nehwal, Sindhu and the Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy combination helped India beat Thailand 3-2 in a thriller before losing 1-3 to South Korea in the semifinals.