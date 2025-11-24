HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India women win second-straight Kabaddi World Cup title

India women win second-straight Kabaddi World Cup title

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 18:20 IST

x

India women's team celebrate

IMAGE: India women's team celebrate winning the kabaddi World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian women's kabaddi team put on a strong show to win their second women's kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final.

This is India's second straight World Cup title as they continued their domination in the sport.

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semi-finals, where they defeated Iran 33–21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in the semi-final.

India women's team

"The women's team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former India player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff," Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh said.

 

"It is a very proud moment for India as the women's team retained the World Cup trophy in Dhaka. Their dominant run to the final and then the trophy shows how much women's kabaddi has progressed in the last few years. It is also a testament to the global appeal of the sport, with Bangladesh hosting the World Cup, and I hope that this momentum continues in the years to come," Puneri Paltan Head Coach Ajay Thakur said.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

GOAT! Cristiano Ronaldo's Stunning Bicycle Kick
GOAT! Cristiano Ronaldo's Stunning Bicycle Kick
Pranjali claims 25m pistol gold in Deaflympics
Pranjali claims 25m pistol gold in Deaflympics
Italy rout Spain to complete historic Davis Cup hat-trick
Italy rout Spain to complete historic Davis Cup hat-trick
Another Scare For Smriti Mandhana!
Another Scare For Smriti Mandhana!
Preity, Shreyas' Surprise Birthday Bash For...
Preity, Shreyas' Surprise Birthday Bash For...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 2

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

VIDEOS

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20 Summit 2025 held in Johannesburg2:16

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20...

India s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal meets Israel s President Isaac Herzog at the President House4:19

India s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal meets Israel s...

Sunny Leone spotted with her children at Mumbai airport0:42

Sunny Leone spotted with her children at Mumbai airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO